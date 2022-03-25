At WrestleMania 38, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin will return as Kevin Owens' guest on The KO Show. The segment will take place on Saturday, April 2, the first of the two-night extravaganza.

Owens issued the challenge live on RAW on March 7, after failing to capture the RAW Tag Team Championship's with his tag team partner Seth "Freakin" Rollins. The one-time Universal Champion took to the ring and looked directly at the camera to invite The Texas Rattlesnake to The Show of Shows.

The following day, a video was posted across WWE's social media accounts in which the WWE Hall of Famer accepted KO's challenge. He made it clear that he had one last can of whoop-ass to open at The Grandest of Them All.

The last time "Stone Cold" Steve Austin appeared at WrestleMania was in 2016 in a segment that resulted in him delivering a Stunner to Xavier Woods. That particular broadcast emanated from the same venue that this year will be broadcast from: the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Lone Star State is also the home state of the beer-swilling rattlesnake.

In February, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reported that WWE had made an overture to try and get Steve Austin to wrestle on The Show of Shows.

So is "Stone Cold" Steve Austin going to wrestle at WrestleMania 38?

According to legendary wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer, while speaking on the Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast, Stone Cold is in great shape and expects him to at least have a brawl. He said:

“He’s training very hard so it’s gonna be more than that. Will he do a 20 minute match? No, I don’t think so. Will he go 7 minutes or something and have a brawl all over the place? I kind of expect that, yeah.” H/T Ringside News

When did "Stone Cold" Steve Austin last have a match?

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin last competed in the squared circle against The Rock at WrestleMania 19 in 2003.

The encounter was the third WrestleMania match between the pair. On this occasion, The Great One picked up the victory after losing both of their previous bouts.

After the blockbuster match, Austin quietly hung up his wrestling boots for good due to reoccuring injuries. His knees and neck were causing him the biggest problems, and decided it was time to call it quits.

