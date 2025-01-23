Is Stone Cold Steve Austin preparing for a WWE in-ring return? All you need to know after his recent knee replacement surgery

One of the most popular wrestlers of all time, Stone Cold Steve Austin, recently underwent knee replacement surgery. Fans may wonder if he is getting ready for an in-ring WWE return.

Stone Cold Steve Austin competed against The Rock at WrestleMania XIX and later announced his retirement from in-ring action due to a neck injury. After 19 years, he returned to the ring at the 38th edition of The Show of Shows to compete in a streetfight in the main event of Night 1. While he has stayed out of the ring since then, he recently updated the fans about his knee replacement surgery. This sparked the buzz of his in-ring return.

While he did undergo an important operation to fix his knees, it shouldn't be taken as a tease towards his in-ring return. He had been suffering problems for years, so the surgery was needed sooner or later. As of now, he just announced the news for his well-wishers. Thankfully, the legend's body will be in a better condition to keep him healthy.

Considering the surgery happened recently, he will most likely not compete in the squared circle anytime soon. However, we should never say never, so fans shouldn't rule out an in-ring return in the distant future.

Stone Cold Steve Austin could still appear in WWE

While he may not come back to wrestle as a competitor, there are several ways Stone Cold Steve Austin could still make a return to WWE on the Road to WrestleMania 41.

His former rival Kevin Owens currently holds the Winged Eagle Championship, the title he proudly held when he dominated the sports entertainment giant. If the company plans to book his return, he could appear in Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes' storyline, to possibly take the Winged Eagle Championship away from The Prizefighter.

Other ways The Texas Rattlesnake could return include as an authority figure, manager, or even a commentator. He could also potentially host one of the upcoming premium live events and have a thrilling interaction with one of the rising stars of this generation. Fans will be pleased to have him on screen, to say the least.

