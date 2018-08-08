Opinion: SummerSlam 2018 has one of the weakest cards in SummerSlam history

SummerSlam 2018 will most likely end up being the Worst show of 2018.

2018 has been quite a year for the WWE so far. Their biggest show of the year - WrestleMania 34 was heavily criticised by the fans and critics for its lackluster second half which included the horrendous main event match between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns. But, the company was highly praised for NXT Takeover: New Orleans which many are calling the best WWE show in years.

While the NXT roster has been earning praise from fans and critics, the same cannot be said about the main roster. The build-up of this year's SummerSlam which is just a few days away has been pretty uninspiring, to say the least. It seems like the WWE Creative team has really run out of ideas as matches like Baron Corbin vs Finn Balor, Jeff Hardy vs Shinsuke Nakamura, Dolph Ziggler vs Seth Rollins which have been done to death have been booked for the show. How are fans supposed to be excited about the show when you are giving them nothing new and repeatedly booking matches which aren't exciting anymore?

This brings us to what WWE is calling the rivalry that has captivated the WWE Universe for the last three years, Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns. Well, where do we start with this one? Lesnar's last match with an opponent other than Reigns was way back in January at the Royal Rumble and since then he has faced Reigns in two big money matches and has defeated The Big Dog twice already. The company clearly is adamant at coronating Reigns as the top guy, they should just get it over with at Brooklyn because if they aren't successful this time, they will keep doing it for ages.

The only match on the card that seems exciting at least on paper is the WWE Championship match between AJ Styles and Samoa Joe. But given the company's history of running dream matches, this one will probably end up being a huge disappointment. While the Miz vs Daniel Bryan is an exciting match, we believe that the build-up to the match hasn't done justice to this blood feud which has been simmering for the last 7-8 years.

As things stand currently, SummerSlam 2018 will most probably end up as one of the weakest in the event's history and while the company would make you believe that it is the biggest party of the summer, the way the event has been built up and the number of rehashed matches makes it one of the most underwhelming pay-per-view event in recent memory.