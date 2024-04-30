Is The Judgment Day going to break up? Exploring what can be the last straw

The Judgment Day had quite the showing at WrestleMania 40. In addition to seeing Rhea Ripley retain her Women's World Championship, they also got to witness Damian Priest become World Heavyweight Champion. However, since then, things haven't gone well.

Firstly, Ripley has been forced to vacate her title following an injury. On top of that, Dominik Mysterio is also hurt and out of action. If those two things weren't enough, the problems seem to keep piling up for The Judgment Day.

Cracks have started to emerge on what was once the strong bond of The Judgment Day. The last few weeks have been difficult, and with that in mind, a few questions arise. In particular, will the members of the faction be parting ways soon?

And, while there are many reasons why that is a possibility, there are a few that are quite obvious.

JD McDonagh continues to embarrass The Judgment Day

One of the many concerns for The Judgment Day since WrestleMania has been JD McDonagh. The Irish star has failed to impress anyone since The Show of Shows, suffering loss after loss. This has become a problem for the group, who cannot seem to catch a break.

If that wasn't enough, McDonagh's attempts to help out Damian Priest and ambush his opponent for Backlash, Jey Uso, have been nothing short of embarrassing.

Expand Tweet

If McDonagh continues to be an embarrassment for Damian Priest and The Judgment Day, it wouldn't be surprising to see him being kicked out. But, this in turn could lead to some problems, especially considering how close The Irish Ace is to Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio.

Damian Priest has become somewhat of a dictator in The Judgment Day

Since becoming World Heavyweight Champion, Damian Priest has taken charge of The Judgment Day. In the absence of Rhea Ripley, his leadership has come to the forefront. But, while many would see that as a good thing, the results prove otherwise.

Under Priest's leadership, Judgment Day has been raking in losses. Moreover, he seems to have become a lot more bossy. Based on the expressions of his fellow members, they aren't taking it too well.

It wouldn't be surprising to see the likes of "Dirty" Dom, McDonagh, and Balor turn on Priest. They're clearly not happy with how The Archer of Infamy is reacting, so they could betray him.

Finn Balor may once again have his eye on the World Heavyweight Championship

Perhaps the biggest reason why The Judgment Day could break up has to do with the World Heavyweight Championship. After all, not so long ago, it was Finn Balor who was after the title. He even challenged former champion Seth Rollins at SummerSlam in 2023.

Balor is undoubtedly one of the most talented members of The Judgment Day. He is certainly worthy of holding a major title on RAW, and trying to get his hands on the World Heavyweight Championship isn't farfetched.

There is no telling if Balor really does have his eye on the title. But, with all that is going on in The Judgment Day, Balor could reignite his interest. He may even bring McDonagh and Mysterio over to his side, as he looks to take the gold away from Priest. It certainly would be quite the swerve.

At the end of the day, this is all just mere speculation. There is no telling if a Judgment Day breakup is even in the cards. The WWE Universe will just have to see what is in store for them in the coming weeks.