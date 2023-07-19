Is The Judgment Day responsible for lack of WWE star's push on RAW? Know the story!

The Judgment Day is arguably the best faction on Monday Night RAW. Always at the center of development, the faction is experiencing great success on the red brand. However, until some time ago, a lot of tension within the faction led many to believe the team would see a new member or be disbanded.

The new member who was rumored to join The Judgment Day was JD McDonagh, as he was spotted talking to Balor backstage in a similar outfit to the Irish superstar. However, JD has disappeared from television since then, leading many to question if Judgment Day is behind his lack of push.

The answer to such a question would be no. WWE's plan of adding JD McDonagh to The Judgment Day has been halted for a while. However, the 33-year-old superstar could be later factored in as a member after SummerSlam.

Since McDonagh's draft to RAW, the WWE Universe has been excited to see him compete. If the Irish star makes his way to Judgment Day, it will be interesting to see what he can achieve with the faction. It will also be interesting to see whether his arrival causes someone else's departure.

The Judgment Day has added another title

Before NXT this week, Rhea Ripley was the only champion in The Judgment Day. The WWE Women's World Champion won her title at WrestleMania 39, and since then, she has served as the faction's only champion. However, this changed on NXT this week.

On the white and gold brand, Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio faced NXT North American Champion Wes Lee. The match between the two had been advertised for quite some time, so fans were very interested in seeing the outcome.

During the match, Lee had many good moments. It felt as if the 28-year-old was dominating Dominik. However, none of his work in the ring was successful, as Judgment Day members Finn Balor and Damian Priest interfered in the match. While Lee was able to combat Priest, he fell victim to a blow from Rhea Ripley, who used her belt to hit Lee.

Dominik quickly grabbed this opportunity and pinned Lee, becoming the new NXT North American Champion.

With the Women's World Championship, NXT North American Championship, and the Money in the Bank briefcase, Judgment Day is on the path to becoming one of the greatest factions.

