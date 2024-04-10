Is The Rock facing eight-time WWE Tag Team Champion at WrestleMania 41 instead of Roman Reigns? Dave Meltzer believes so

On the RAW after WrestleMania 40, the Rock made what could be the final appearance of his current run in the Stamford-based promotion. With Roman Reigns losing his title at Mania, many fans believe The Final Boss will now face The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 41.

However, the latest report from Wrestling Observer Radio's Dave Meltzer suggests that The Great One could be scheduled to clash against eight-time Tag Team Champion Cody Rhodes at next year's Show of Shows.

"That [Rock vs. Rhodes] is certainly the plan right now, yes. And not for a long time, next year's WrestleMania... Probably is going to be to keep Cody as champion although that's not 100 percent," Meltzer said. [h/t Cultaholic]

For those unaware, in his latest appearance on Monday Night RAW, The Final Boss teased facing Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The Hollywood star displayed his desire to be the champion and confirmed that he will be coming for The American Nightmare whenever he returns.

The reason fans assumed The Final Boss would clash with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41 is that the match was originally planned for this year's Mania. However, plans changed after fan backlash, resulting in the Rhodes vs. Reigns rematch.

It will be engaging to see how things will unfold in the upcoming months as we are still far away from WrestleMania 41.

Why The Rock must face Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2024

This year SummerSlam premium live event is set to take place on Saturday, August 3, 2024, at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. The reason why The Rock must face Cody Rhodes at this PLE is so the company can book The American Nightmare with a solid storyline for this show.

SummerSlam is considered to be the second WrestleMania due to the previous history of iconic matches at this show. So, with the heat between The Final Boss and Dusty's son, a match between these two seems to be the best appropriate option to book heading into the summer.

Another reason is that if The Rock faces Cody at SummerSlam, it would allow the company to finally book Reigns vs. Rock at WrestleMania 41. For many years, fans have wanted this dream Samoan clash, but the story of Cody Rhodes got in the way of this year's plans.

With The American Nightmare having finished his story, this finally seems to be the time for The Rock vs. Roman Reigns. Also, a generational family clash like this is something that must take place on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

