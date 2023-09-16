Is The Rock ignoring his family's issues? Fans think so following WWE SmackDown return

This week on SmackDown, The Rock made an unexpected return to cause one of the loudest pops this year. The Brahma Bull's arrival was like a cherry on top, considering the show also featured John Cena. However, unlike Rock, The Leader of Cenation was advertised for a long time.

Subsequently making his return to WWE, The Rock confronted Austin Theory. The Hollywood star, alongside Pat McAfee, indulged in a verbal altercation with Theory and hit him with a spinebuster followed by his signature, The People's Elbow.

While many cherished this segment involving The Rock, there are some fans who have been questioning why the 51-year-old did not address his family issues on the blue brand. Since the last few months, Roman Reigns and The Usos, who are Rock's relatives, have been involved in a tussle.

According to the reaction online, many fans want to see the former WWE Champion to be involved in The Bloodline story. This seems to be the possible reason for The Rock not addressing the issue.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

While many fans questioned the company's decision not to include The Rock in The Bloodline narrative, some defended The Brahma Bull by saying he should be left unbothered about the heel faction. However, it would not be a surprise to see Rock getting involved with The Bloodline stable sometime in the future.

The Rock praised Roman Reigns before SmackDown

Roman Reigns has been one of the most dominant superstars in WWE over the last few years. From defeating some big names to having a title reign that has lasted for more than 1,000 days, many believe Reigns is wrestling's modern-day great.

The Rock also believes in the same ideology. During a podcast with Pat McAfee, Rock poured a lot of praise on The Tribal Chief. The Hollywood star believes that Roman Reigns would be on the Mount Rushmore of wrestling. Rock said:

"We had a year to really think about this. So the North Star thought was, 'Okay, let's not do something good. Let's not do something great. Let's do something unprecedented. What can we create for the fans that has never been done before?' A match? Great. Roman? Incredible athlete. He's gonna be on Mount Rushmore. Super handsome, good dude, my cousin, family. Amazing."

Expand Tweet

Despite The Rock praising Roman Reigns, there is a chance that the two superstars could square off in the future. If a matchup is booked between the two, it would definitely be one to watch out for.

What do you think about the potential matchup of The Rock vs. Roman Reigns brewing in the future? Sound off in the comments section below!

What does Rhea whisper into Dom's ears? We asked her right here