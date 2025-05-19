Is The Undertaker returning to wrestle in WWE? The truth revealed after recent championship win

The Undertaker is a true WWE representative, and now in his 60s, The Deadman has added yet another accolade to his legacy, being crowned as a new champion.

While The Deadman hasn’t been seen on WWE television for a while, he is actively involved with the company as their international ambassador. The Phenom has also been a big part of the LFG show, where he has played the role of a coach alongside other legends Bubba Ray Dudley, Mickie James, and Booker T.

The finals took place last night, and the result is out now. Jasper Troy from Booker T's team and Tyra Mae Steele from team Taker won the first season of LFG. In a heartfelt moment, Shawn Michaels also crowned The Undertaker as the inaugural LFG Champion, as two of his rookies made it to the top four.

The Undertaker being crowned as champion has made waves on the internet, with some wondering whether he would come out of retirement and compete in another bout.

The answer is no. The Deadman is happily retired and satisfied with his legendary status. Though he has expressed in interviews that he sometimes feels the urge to compete, he has admitted that his body won’t allow it.

The Undertaker reveals when he and another WWE Hall of Famer felt disrespected

The Deadman and Shawn Michaels have had multiple classic encounters throughout their legendary careers. One of them was their clash at WrestleMania 25, which to this date is considered one of the greatest 'Mania bouts of all time.

Recently, The Undertaker and Shawn rewatched their iconic battle from WrestleMania 25 on an episode of WWE Playback. While revisiting the bout, The Phenom revealed that he and HBK were perplexed as they were told they were third on the card, and they felt disrespected before ultimately ending up in sixth place.

"I think originally we were on third, and then we got moved to, what, (sixth)? I'll never forget the eye contact. There was not a word said. There was eye contact between us and were like, ‘Are you kidding me?’ There's 80 years of experience here, a few (WrestleMania) main events. … That’s how you think of us? Now we’re pissed," The Undertaker said.

It will be interesting to see when The Phenom makes another appearance on WWE television.

