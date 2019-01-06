Is WWE planning an 'AJ Styles vs Batista' match for WrestleMania 35?

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 487 // 06 Jan 2019, 19:42 IST

Why was he asked to unleash his "ANIMAL" then?

WWE is known for planning dream matches for their Grandest Pay-Per-View of the year, WrestleMania and the road to WrestleMania 35 will kick off at the Royal Rumble PPV on 27th January 2019.

AJ Styles, who has been the MVP of the WWE since joining the company will definitely have a marquee position in the event and having battled Shane McMahon, Shinsuke Nakamura and Chris Jericho on the Show of Shows, his next opponent could well be Batista.

If you have followed the last 2 episodes of SmackDown closely, you would have definitely noticed that Vince McMahon has been interacting with AJ Styles backstage. On the Christmas special episode, the Chairman tried to unleash the Animal (which is the famous nickname of Batista) in the Phenomenal One and Vince was even successful in doing so.

This past week on SD Live we saw AJ Styles, Shane McMahon and Vince McMahon in another backstage segment where AJ Styles warned Vince McMahon that he is going to see the real AJ Styles in the ring ahead of his fatal 5 way match and instead of reacting to AJ's words, Vince McMahon just kept smiling as if he had something big in his mind for Styles.

Styles is set to battle the New Daniel Bryan at Royal Rumble and this match will most probably see Daniel Bryan walk out as the WWE Champion. So, this would leave AJ Styles looking for a new opponent ahead of WrestleMania 35.

And that is when Vince McMahon would come out and reveal why he asked AJ Styles to unleash his Animal on the Christmas night and the reason was that Styles was going to battle an animal at WM 35. Batista could then come out amidst deafening cheers and point at the WrestleMania logo to make the match official.

AJ Styles vs Batista, who wins?

The AJ Styles vs Batista match could surely steal the show at WrestleMania 35 and given that Batista has been away from the ring since a long time, AJ Styles would be the perfect opponent to mark the Animal's return.

Do you want to see this match? Let us know in the comments.

