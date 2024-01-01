Is Triple H secretly booking former WWE champion like The Fiend? Exploring the potential twist

WWE and the entire pro wrestling universe grieved over the untimely demise of Bray Wyatt this year, and it appears a revamped character on SmackDown may have drawn inspiration from his memorable career.

Bray Wyatt produced some of his most iconic work under the mask of his alter ego, The Fiend. One of the characteristics of this twisted gimmick was that each of his opponents underwent some psychological change.

The most prominent example would be Alexa Bliss, who underwent an entire gimmick change after crossing paths with Bray Wyatt. While not all of The Fiend's opponents underwent drastic transformations, most grew familiar with their dark and twisted sides to a certain degree.

Triple H could be using this to inspire Karrion Kross's new character on SmackDown. Kross struggled to find his footing on the main roster despite a successful run in NXT. He was released and returned to the Triple H regime only to face similar problems.

However, the creative team has finally hit the mark with the revamped version teased on SmackDown. Kross noted how everyone who has crossed paths with him turned heel – barring Rey Mysterio, who finally gave in to the urge to hit his son.

Like The Fiend, Kross' new gimmick could see him play an important role in significant storylines going forward. It will be interesting to see if Triple H will have more supernatural elements attached to Kross' on-screen character in the future.

Seth Rollins pays tribute to Brodie Lee and Bray Wyatt at recent WWE Live Event

The recent WWE Live Event at Madison Square Graden fell on the anniversary of Brodie Lee's tragic passing in 2020. The show saw Seth Rollins defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre in a "No DQ, No Count-out" match.

Rollins addressed the WWE fans following the match and cut a heartfelt promo, remembering Brodie Lee and Bray Wyatt. He also urged fans to use their mobile phones to create Wyatt's iconic "fireflies" and sing the latter's theme song. The Architect was widely appreciated by fans for his gesture at the Holiday Tour show in MSG.

