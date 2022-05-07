Is Triple H still part of WWE?

Triple H is one of the most integral figures in all of professional wrestling and WWE. The Game announced his retirement from in-ring competition in March after he previously suffered a cardiac event.

Over the past few years, the WWE Hall of Famer has been focusing more on his backstage role. He is also the Executive Vice President, Global Talent Strategy & Development, and he has been highly influential in the development of NXT.

However, many fans have questioned whether Triple H is still a part of WWE, given his recent health issues.

The answer to that is yes. The Game is still a part of the company, though he's unable to compete as an active in-ring performer. He continues to help the company through his work behind the scenes.

He also opened Night 2 of WrestleMania 38, as he walked out to his iconic music and made a gesture that signaled the end of his career; the legend left his boots in the ring.

Former WWE star Tino Sabbatelli recently detailed the heartfelt conversation he had with Triple H

Former WWE star Tino Sabbatelli recently revealed what Triple H told him during his initial days in NXT. During an appearance on Chris Van Vliet’s Insight podcast, he recalled how The King of Kings was impressed with the way he looked and carried himself.

"Triple H approached me. He said ‘Listen Tino, you look like a million bucks, talk like a million bucks and carry yourself like a million bucks. But I really want your wrestling to be a million bucks. When you are a package like Tino, if you can’t wrestle then it will expose you and you can’t be the star that you really are.’ I took that personally and I really honed in, and that craft is hard! It’s not something you can just teach overnight, there are so many aspects," said Sabbatelli.

Chris Van Vliet @ChrisVanVliet



He talks about making the transition from the NFL to WWE, being released from WWE then rehired and released for a second time, how he met Mandy Rose, his untapped potential & more!



Watch/listen/read quotes here:

podcast.chrisvanvliet.com/tino-sabbatell… My convo with @SabatinoP24 is up now!He talks about making the transition from the NFL to WWE, being released from WWE then rehired and released for a second time, how he met Mandy Rose, his untapped potential & more!Watch/listen/read quotes here: My convo with @SabatinoP24 is up now! 💪He talks about making the transition from the NFL to WWE, being released from WWE then rehired and released for a second time, how he met Mandy Rose, his untapped potential & more! Watch/listen/read quotes here:podcast.chrisvanvliet.com/tino-sabbatell… https://t.co/pLCtQJ58br

The Game has been highly supportive of the black-and-gold generation of WWE NXT stars. As previously mentioned, he was highly influential in the expansion of the brand. It's safe to assume he'll have a vital role in the growth of the company moving forward.

Who's stronger? Goldberg or Brock Lesnar? Drew McIntyre answers the ultimate question.

LIVE POLL Q. Are you a fan of Triple H? Yes No 7 votes so far

Edited by Colin Tessier