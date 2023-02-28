Is Vince McMahon back in WWE Creative? Confirming the truth after Brock Lesnar vs Omos is announced for WrestleMania 39

Vince McMahon may have stepped down last year following several allegations to his name, but this week's episode of Monday Night RAW gave fans reason to believe he was back leading the creative direction. What happened between Brock Lesnar and MVP had all the signs of a Mr. McMahon comeback.

Lesnar showed up on the VIP Lounge and actually accepted Omos' challenge for a match at WrestleMania 39. Many thought this was a swerve or a setup of some kind, but it looks like the showdown will take place at the Show of Shows. Many fans nervously suggested that perhaps McMahon had well and truly ousted Triple H from his role in WWE creative. However, despite the belief, the former CEO has not returned to the

However, it must be said that the WWE Universe's fears were genuine because Lesnar vs. Omos is not a match most people want to see at WrestleMania. The Beast Incarnate is a special attraction and is expected to fight top names in the business. As imposing and powerful as Omos is, he is no Gunther or Bobby Lashley.

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos looks and sounds like something Vince McMahon would have booked. One can only hope that The Game has something great planned for this feud.

Vince McMahon wishes to sell WWE

Vince McMahon returned to WWE after stepping down in 2022. He assumed the position of Executive Chairman to reportedly oversee a sale of the company he has been associated with for decades.

McMahon has never entertained the idea of selling WWE, but 2023 sees him as open to the idea. According to reports, he has fixed the selling price at a jaw-dropping $9 billion. It should attract the attention of some wealthy investors, who will be buying the biggest wrestling promotion in the world should they decide to open their wallets.

While fans don't expect major changes to the product if a sale were to go through, it's a whole other ballgame on the financial front. Share prices increased massively following the former CEO's return to the company. If he ends up selling his empire, a similar situation could be upon us. Moreover, WWE will no longer be a publicly-traded company.

