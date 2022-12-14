The wrestling world was rocked to its core when Vince McMahon abruptly announced his retirement on July 23, 2022. Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan were named co-CEOs of WWE, while Triple H took over the creative role. The shocking news came amidst an ongoing investigation involving McMahon that compelled him to step down from his duties.

An astute businessman and workaholic, Vincent Kennedy McMahon was instrumental in making WWE the gigantic corporation and industry it has become today. It was almost inconceivable to imagine the company without the 77-year-old former CEO in charge.

However, in the last six months, a revamped creative team headed by The Game has made significant changes with improved content. Hunter has brought back countless released superstars. Some examples include Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, Karrion Kross, and Mia Yim.

Although the company seems to be doing fine without McMahon, reports have been made that the recently retired CEO plans on returning to WWE, according to The Wall Street Journal. This is a surprising revelation to many because of the controversial and dubious circumstances under which his initial departure occurred.

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 According to The Wall Street Journal Vince McMahon plans on returning to WWE.



Please God don't let this happen 🤦🏽‍♂️

The backstage reaction to this news didn't seem conducive and open to a Vince McMahon return. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reported that the higher-ups want "nothing to do" with his return and are happy with how things are.

Vince McMahon departed amid some serious allegations

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp



He's not wanted back, by those we heard from



We've spoken to over a dozen employees, staff and talent today about WSJ's report that Vince McMahon wants to return. He's not wanted back, by those we heard from

Vince McMahon made headlines earlier this year in June for making "hush money" payments to several former employees to cover up his affairs. According to the Wall Street Journal, the 77-year-old billionaire paid twelve million dollars to four women over 16 years. These payments were to cover up allegations of sexual misconduct and inappropriate relationships with the former CEO.

The Wall Street Journal recently reported another serious accusation against the former CEO of WWE. Former female referee Rita Chatterton has accused her former boss of sexual harassment, and her lawyers have demanded 11.75 million dollars in damages. The report also added that McMahon still intends to return amid these new revelations.

Wrestling fans and figures often use the proverbial "never say never" phrase to suggest unlikely, seemingly impossible scenarios. No one thought Bret Hart would return to WWE following the Montreal Screwjob in 1996. The same can be said for Cody Rhodes, who became a massive star outside the Stamford-based promotion only to re-emerge on the scene.

Hence, a Vince McMahon return is not entirely out of the question. Considering the response, many may not favor it, but McMahon has an iron will. Thus, if he does intend to come back, it is a strong likelihood.

