Is Vince McMahon's spinal injury because of the bump he took 487 days ago? Exploring potential

Vince McMahon has made the news after a long time, but unfortunately, not for a good reason. The boss recently underwent a five-hour spine surgery, and the procedure seems to be a life-altering one. This was reportedly the main reason Triple H wasn't backstage on the July 23 episode of Monday Night Raw. Apart from those close to him, hardly anyone knew about it.

While McMahon wasn't a trained professional wrestler, the Executive Chairman has been in multiple matches over the years. In the past few years, his in-ring contests have reduced; however, there have been a few moments when he stepped inside the ring. Could his last bump, which came over a year ago, be the reason for his spine issues?

After Theory's loss to Pat McAfee at WrestleMania 38, Vince McMahon had an impromptu match with McAfee and defeated him. During his celebration after the bout, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin walked out and hit McMahon with a Stunner. While this reason for his injury could be a possibility, it seems unlikely since the bump was over a year ago now.

Paul Heyman calls Vince McMahon the best trash-talker of all time

Vince McMahon and Paul Heyman have had their ups and downs in the past. They were competitors back in the 1990s, and today Heyman works for McMahon's company. The Wiseman of The Bloodline, along with his Tribal Chief, was recently a guest on ESPN's First Take.

During the show, he was asked who was the greatest trash talker in WWE. Without even thinking for a second, Heyman declared that it was Vince McMahon. He also claimed that McMahon is better than him.

"Vince McMahon behind the scenes. My God. Chairman of the Board. Also, he controls the paychecks. If he wants to. He’s paying the paychecks. He starts talking trash."

McMahon's trust in Roman Reigns for years and years has finally paid off. The Tribal Chief, with his Wiseman by his side, has climbed mountains that not many could even think of. While he is the greatest superstar of this generation, the chances of him becoming the greatest of all time also seem fairly high.

This seems to be the payoff from the years of trust McMahon has put in Reigns. But where The Tribal Chief goes from here, and how high he is able to reach among the legends of WWE, remains to be seen.

