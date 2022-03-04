Is Vince McMahon in Young Rock?

Vince McMahon has played a crucial role in creating big stars. WWE established massive names in the wrestling world. A few of Vince's former employees found immense success outside the squared circle thanks to their time with WWE.

The Rock is perhaps the first name that comes to mind when talking about stars who benefitted from their WWE stint. Young Rock, an NBC sitcom where Dwayne Johnson takes a trip down memory lane, features his numerous interactions with WWE Superstars in early life.

Vince McMahon has played a considerable role in Johnson's success, and it raises a valid question: Will Vince McMahon star in Young Rock, a sitcom produced by Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson?

Vince McMahon is present in Young Rock, but only as a character. McMahon doesn't portray himself as a much younger version of him appears in the show played by actor Adam Ray.

Adam Ray @adamraycomedy



Tune in. The show is incredible As my dude @TheRock just announced on his Instagram, I can now proudly say what part I’m portaying on NBC’s “YOUNG ROCK,” premiering Feb 16th! I’ll be playing VINCE MCMAHON🤘Tune in. The show is incredible As my dude @TheRock just announced on his Instagram, I can now proudly say what part I’m portaying on NBC’s “YOUNG ROCK,” premiering Feb 16th! I’ll be playing VINCE MCMAHON🤘Tune in. The show is incredible🎉 https://t.co/SyGcp05swr

The character first appeared in the third episode of the series' first season. The second season of the series will premiere on March 15, 2022. Interestingly, Young Rock is created by Nahnatchka Khan, the sister of WWE President Nick Khan.

Vince McMahon will induct The Undertaker into the Hall of Fame this year

Just as Vince McMahon played a massive role in The Rock's career, he was also an instrumental personality in The Undertaker's life. After 30 years of service, The Deadman will finally be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Rumors as to who'll induct him ran rampant following the announcement. Superstars like Kane, Shawn Michaels, Triple H, and Vince McMahon were the possible candidates.

McMahon halted speculations as he announced he'd get the honor of inducting The Phenom. He revealed this in a rare interview appearance on The Pat McAfee Show:

"Yep, The Undertaker is of course going to be in the Hall of Fame, and I'm going to have the distinction of inducting him into the Hall of Fame. One of the most difficult things I've ever done in my life. I like the guy, I love the guy."

The Undertaker responded to the announcement and is glad his boss is inducing him into the HOF:

"After over 30 years of long roads traveled, countless hours of TV, and one hell of a ride together…couldn’t think of anyone better to put me in the #WWEHOF than Vince McMahon. One final ride together, old-timer!!!"

It's just a matter of time before fans will be able to watch Young Rock and WWE Hall of Fame 2022 and cherish the journey of their favorite superstars.

