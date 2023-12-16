Is WWE launching a new programme ahead of SmackDown? What we know about 'Speed' so far!

WWE SmackDown has been an exciting show to watch in the last few weeks. While the blue brand witnessed CM Punk's appearance and Randy Orton's signing, this week, Roman Reigns returned for the first time since Crown Jewel 2023. However, that's not all.

Apart from the return of top superstars, SmackDown seems to be innovating by introducing new concepts. Ahead of the latest edition of the Friday Night Show, WWE was witnessed running a new concept named 'Speed.' This concept will see superstars wrestle in five-minute matches before the show.

Before the ongoing SmackDown, WWE fans witnessed two matches under the Speed concept. Cedric Alexander and Axiom took on each other in a singles match, whereas Bronson Reed was seen wrestling Nathan Frazer under the same concept. Until now, not much is known about this concept since it is very new.

Snapshot of 'Speed' from SmackDown

However, given the looks of it, it seems like the Speed concept will be extremely beneficial for upcoming superstars. These stars will get to show their talent in five-minute matches in front of a live crowd. It will be interesting to see how this concept continues to develop in the Stamford-based promotion.

Roman Reigns returned on the latest edition of SmackDown

At Crown Jewel 2023, Roman Reigns defeated LA Knight to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Since then, Reigns did not appear on WWE programming. However, on the latest edition of SmackDown, The Tribal Chief made his return to the Stamford-based promotion.

While the crowd was delighted to see Reigns, he began the show with a shocking announcement when he introduced Solo Sikoa as the next Tribal Chief. This announcement by the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion was met with mixed reactions from the crowd and fans on social media.

Later, Randy Orton was also spotted confronting Roman Reigns. Venting out his frustration at Reigns, Orton challenged him to a match at the Royal Rumble for the title. However, The Tribal Chief did not seem interested, and dismissed Orton by saying everyone wants a shot at him, but that isn't how it works. Reigns in fact told Orton that he now was in the back of the line to challenge for the title.

Randy Orton confronted The Bloodline at SmackDown

After hearing this, The Apex Predator reminded Reigns that while he has become a legend, Orton is still The Legend Killer. Randy Orton concluded his promo by telling Reigns to think about him. Given how this segment played out on SmackDown, it will be interesting to see how WWE builds the rivalry between Reigns and Orton.

