Is WWE legend Batista in Perth ahead of Elimination Chamber? The truth revealed after photo of him goes viral 

WWE recently organized a press event ahead of Elimination Chamber 2024, which is set to take place in Perth, Australia. It witnessed the presence of Chief Content Officer Triple H along with Seth Rollins, Randy Orton, Rhea Ripley, Grayson Waller, and more. However, moments after the conclusion of the press event, a photo featuring Batista circulated on the internet. Many fans claimed that the viral picture of the WWE legend is from Perth, Australia, ahead of Elimination Chamber 2024.

This also led to many speculating Batista might make his special appearance during the show. However, this potential scenario seems to be far from reality as the viral picture has no connection with Batista's presence in Perth.

As per the facts made public on Getty Images, the viral picture is from April 21, 2023, where the former Evolution member was seen on the set of My Spy 2 in Rome, Italy. The star is, therefore, not in Australia, despite fans holding out hope.

Despite this, it will be intriguing to watch how things will unfold at the upcoming premium live event, as the show seems to have a completely stacked card.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 main event confirmed

Recent reports from BWE stated that the Women's World Championship match between Nia Jax and Rhea Ripley is expected to be the main event of the show. It seems that WWE is determined to make Rhea Ripley seem like the biggest star while she is in her home country. The Nightmare's presence and popularity are undeniable, and the promotion will seemingly want to bank on it to boost the show's popularity.

Many fans were hoping that the men's Chamber match featuring Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, LA Knight, Bobby Lashley, and Logan Paul would main event the show. However, Ripley was immensely popular during the pre-event press conference, and it is only fair that fans get to cheer on their hero.

It should be noted that there has been no official announcement from the Stamford-based promotion yet. However, as The Eradicator and The Irresistible Force concluded the press event, it seems that the reports may indeed be true.

It remains to be seen how things pan out.

