Is WWE making LA Knight the next Rock? Twitter swarms in with support

LA Knight is effortlessly the most-liked superstar in the WWE right now. Apart from his storyline with Bray Wyatt, he hasn't had any huge storyline on the main roster. Yet, he manages to get the loudest cheer whenever his music hits, thanks to over-the-top charisma and people skills.

While WWE will try to craft out LA Knight's own niche and character, many people in the WWE Universe feel he has many similarities to The Rock, especially as his voice is quite similar to the Great One.

The company isn't making anyone anything. Just that they've allowed Knight to be himself. Comparisons with The Rock had existed since day one, even before he signed with Stamford-based promotion.

Check out Twitter reactions to comparisons between LA Knight and The Rock.

DC Breeze @FromThaDistrict PW Chronicle @_PWChronicle



Knight is so OVER right now, WWE have to pull the trigger and make him Mr.



#WWERaw LA Knight roasting Logan Paul on the mic is exactly what that segment needed.Knight is so OVER right now, WWE have to pull the trigger and make him Mr. #MITB LA Knight roasting Logan Paul on the mic is exactly what that segment needed. 👏 Knight is so OVER right now, WWE have to pull the trigger and make him Mr. #MITB.#WWERaw https://t.co/NEwTg9NUPI LA Knight has a little bit of The Rock in his character and cadence, dude is a star in the making. I think that US title has his name all over it. twitter.com/_pwchronicle/s… LA Knight has a little bit of The Rock in his character and cadence, dude is a star in the making. I think that US title has his name all over it. twitter.com/_pwchronicle/s…

While many feel he is like The Rock. Some fans think he is a mix of The Great One and Stone Cold Steve Austin. The WWE Universe claims he has picked up the Hollywood star's style of talking while the attitude from Austin. The setup for his finishing move is also inspired by Steve Austin's stunner.

CJ @CJ_tootatted if The Rock and Stone Cold had a baby, his name would be LA Knight #WWERaw if The Rock and Stone Cold had a baby, his name would be LA Knight #WWERaw

Ant @FreshGalaxy LA Knight has both of the Attitude Era mannerisms of Stone Cold and The Rock in him. He’s going to be a world champion soon. #WWERaw LA Knight has both of the Attitude Era mannerisms of Stone Cold and The Rock in him. He’s going to be a world champion soon. #WWERaw

WWE Hall of Famer doesn't want LA Knight to renew his contract with the company once it expires.

Since his transformation from Max Dupri, LA Knight has been growing from strength to strength. While Knight's popularity has become massive, he hasn't been involved in any marquee storyline or a championship feud. This has left many wrestling faithful confused.

In an interview with Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry made his feelings about Knight's booking known.

"It sucks, man, that there have been times, and Bully can attest to that, that somebody gets over naturally and organically, and then they say, 'Well, he’s already getting over, let’s do something with somebody else,' rather than pile it on that guy. Pour the gasoline on the fire. The squeaky wheel gets the oil. Say something. 'Will y’all do something with me, please? I’m busting my a**, I’m getting over. I don’t know if LA Knight is doing that. You gotta lobby for yourself," he explained. "And if they say no, then you know what the deal is. When your contract comes up, don’t try to renew."

As of now, Knight is rumored to win the Money in the Bank match. However, with Logan Paul in the mix, bookings could change. If Knight does end up winning, this could finally be the push we have all been waiting for.

Who inspired Roman Reigns to get into the business? It's not his family! Natalya tells us here!

Poll : 0 votes