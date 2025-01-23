Is WWE management unhappy with CM Punk over his critical comments on Hulk Hogan? Exploring the truth

On the most recent episode of RAW, CM Punk made headlines on the mic. Fortunately, this time around it wasn't a pipe bomb dissing the whole company, but he did take a shot at one person in particular. The superstar on the receiving end of Punk's words was Hulk Hogan. It was a viral moment, but the question is, how did the WWE react to it? And, are they unhappy with The Voice of the Voiceless?

The answer to that question is "No." Despite the controversy surrounding the segment, WWE is reportedly fine with what CM Punk said. Fightful Select reported that the line was unscripted. However, according to the report, Punk has no heat backstage, and people even laughed about it.

Hulk Hogan's reaction to what CM Punk had to say is not known yet. But, upon review of The Best in the World's statement, he did not hold back. He promised to win the Royal Rumble and even throw Hogan over the top rope if he showed up:

“You put Hulk Hogan in the Royal Rumble, I’ll throw his dusty a** over the top rope, and I’ll kill Hulkamania once and for all,” said CM Punk.

There is a lot of hype surrounding the 2025 Royal Rumble. It will be interesting to see how things turn out on February 1 and whether Punk will really be the last man standing.

CM Punk claims he will call in a favor at the Royal Rumble if he needs to

Dissing Hulk Hogan wasn't the only thing CM Punk did during his controversial interview with Jackie Redmond. The 46-year-old also fired shots at several other superstars and may have revealed one of his tactics for the impending Royal Rumble match. This strategy involves calling in a "favor or two."

Last year, Punk was crucially involved in The Bloodline civil war, as he teamed up with Roman Reigns and The OG Bloodline at Survivor Series: WarGames. He did it as a favor to his good friend, The Wiseman Paul Heyman, but not for free. He now has a favor to ask in return, and as he stated in the interview, he might just cash it in at the Royal Rumble.

All eyes will be on Punk now heading into the Royal Rumble. After all, everybody in the WWE Universe wants to know what that favor is.

