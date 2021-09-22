Is WWE planning on pulling out all the stops now?

Over the past couple of weeks, we've seen flashes of brilliance from WWE.

The product has been struggling and fans have criticized it for quite a long time now. WWE's steady decline has also included some public relations nightmares along the way.

Let's face it. The WWE we all once knew seemed to be just limping along. And while there have been some memorable moments along the way, the promotion had a perception that it had just given up on the wrestling product. Instead, it seemed they were only interested in the bottom line.

The criticism was fair. Fans had reason to be angry about a lot of WWE's recent actions, which are well-documented.

The WWE Universe has not been happy about the release of some big stars, nor have they been big fans of Nick Khan.

However, in recent weeks, we've seen a change in tone from Vince McMahon and the company. Now facing their first serious challenge from a major promotion in two decades, there seems to be a new tone to the TV product.

It may be jumping the gun a bit to say we will see a re-birth of the old WWE, but there have at least been signs of hope over the last two weeks. It seems as if McMahon and others in charge may finally be taking AEW seriously. Especially in light of the signings of CM Punk and Daniel Bryan and the considerable buzz surrounding All Elite Wrestling right now.

But after recent events, it's like we've seen the light come on for WWE.

SmackDown has been a solid-to-good show nearly every week out, especially with Roman Reigns' rise as The Tribal Chief. WWE is also starting to find the right mix around the main event.

Plus, it gets the highest ratings of any wrestling show right now, and it has the most star power.

After a terrific Madison Square Garden event, WWE has followed that up with an exciting crossover between Universal Champion Reigns and WWE titleholder Big E.

This brings us to Monday, one of the best main events we've seen on RAW in a long time.

Reigns, Big E, and Bobby Lashley tore the house down and gave you hope that the much-maligned Monday program might have a chance to do better in the weeks ahead.

As far as the people who chuckled at the 'new' NXT? All the critics might be wrong. Their ratings (just out of pure curiosity) were up big time last week. Now, we'll see if they can hold that audience and follow up with more solid shows as they continue their evolution.

It's too early to say if this is a sign of turnaround or a 'comeback' for the WWE product, but it's certainly heartening. Those who root against the world's largest promotion will scoff at the idea. Meanwhile, the die-hard WWE audience would love to see this theory come true.

But most who cover the business side of wrestling would be the first to tell you, a resurgent WWE isn't just good for the fans, it's good for wrestling as a whole. When the industry leader is doing well, it tends to trickle down to everyone else, even their competition.

Let's hope the last couple of weeks have been are a sign that they might have a plan. That they might be at a crossroads and are going to turn in the right direction finally.

Not just for them... or for their fans. But for wrestling, in general.

