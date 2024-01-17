Is WWE planning for Roman Reigns vs The Rock without a title? Exploring potential Rumble outcome

Roman Reigns didn't give any weight to The Rock's comments on sitting at the Head of the Table. Whether Reigns likes it or not at some point, he cannot run away from the inevitable. WWE will put everything they have to make Roman Reigns vs. The Rock happen.

One key question that comes to mind is whether the company is going to have this without the title being on the line. We feel the title will be on the line and the chances of it being a non-title are slim.

This is because having the Championship around his waist is one of the main reasons behind Reigns being able to call himself the Head of the Table. Without this title reign, the value of Reigns' character and stories fall by half. If Reigns vs Rock happens, it has to have Reigns defeat him, which means, title or no title, the outcome will be the same.

Hence, involving the Championship is the most likely situation as it will take Roman's stocks to the next level heading into the future post-WrestleMania XL. Making it a title match also means that a Royal Rumble with stars like CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre, and more could eventually see The Rock as the winner who will then choose to fight his blood.

Potential update on Roman Reigns' upcoming schedule

Since signing a new contract post-WrestleMania 38, Roman Reigns' appearances have been reduced by a huge number. The company now uses him as a special attraction participating in big events. This past year the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion had under a dozen title defenses and few appearances, and 2024 seems no different.

According to Dave Meltzer, The Tribal Chief reportedly is set to miss a lot of important shows in 2024. WWE is organizing the Elimination Chamber in Perth, Australia, and will host SmackDown and Backlash in France for the first time. While nothing is concrete yet, The Undisputed Champion is most likely to not be on both of these events.

“Roman Reigns is not on the Australia show (Elimination Chamber). He's not on the Paris show (Backlash) either, by the way, for fans over there. He's gonna be wrestling at the Royal Rumble, and then his next big match, I don't know...he could do a TV match, but he's gonna wrestle at the Royal Rumble, and then his next match is gonna be his WrestleMania match. And after that, I would presume it's gonna be Saudi and SummerSlam," said Meltzer.

This type of schedule works like a double-edged sword, it can make the audience crave for you or get bored and forget you. For over a decade, limited appearances have worked for Brock Lesnar, let's see how it goes for Reigns.

Will we see The Tribal Chief v The Rock at WrestleMania 40? Shoot in the comment box.

