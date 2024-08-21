Is WWE RAW star being hoodwinked by new alliance? Analyzing potential double-cross

WWE RAW has been full of surprises lately, and powerful factions have proved their dominance. The Judgment Day's issues boiled over at SummerSlam 2024 while the Alpha Academy's former leader, Chad Gable, jumped ship and formed American Made. The New Day's situation is one of interest, given that Kofi Kingston recently recruited Odyssey Jones as an ally in their fight against The Final Testament.

Kofi Kingston promised Xavier Woods that Odyssey Jones was not replacing Big E, but perhaps that was not part of the plan anyway. The former WWE Champion may have plotted to deceive his longtime tag team partner and replace him with the bigger, stronger, and younger talent.

Karrion Kross foreshadowed a potential Kingston heel turn and betrayal weeks ago on Monday Night RAW. The Final Testament leader warned Woods that his ally could seek to part ways. This could lead to a shocking double-cross, one the WWE Universe would not see coming.

Fans have expected Woods to be the one to turn heel amid Jones' debut on the red brand. Xavier has looked hesitant regarding the 30-year-old star's arrival and potential affiliation with The New Day. Those concerns could come true but with his spot alongside Kingston the casualty, rather than the injured Big E being replaced.

The New Day has been together since 2014 and has become one of WWE's all-time greatest factions. The seven-time SmackDown Tag Team Champions, four-time RAW Tag Team Champions, and one-time NXT Tag Team Champions have reached the pinnacle of tag team competition.

However, Big E's absence has left Kingston and Woods somewhat languishing in the mid-card. It has been years since the WWE RAW stars have been major players in the Stamford-based promotion, and a split could breathe new life into their futures.

It would be a sad moment in WWE history, given they are one of the most popular factions. With that being said, it would pave the way for a potential Big E return should he ever be cleared, and he could come to Woods' rescue.

The Final Testament appears to be done with The New Day following this week's episode of RAW. Woods, Kingston, and Jones stood tall in a six-man tag team match although Xavier still was not very thrilled with the situation.

The New Day could be cursed after its feud with The Final Testament on WWE RAW

Karrion Kross has struggled to win his feuds since arriving on the main roster, but he has possibly cursed all of his former rivals. There is a list of stars that have either sought pastures new or fallen to the dark side after feuding with the former NXT Champion.

Drew McIntyre turned heel after his rivalry with Kross despite standing tall. WWE released Riddick Moss after his battle with the Sin City star. Rey Mysterio dealt with Dominik Mysterio's betrayal after feuding with The Final Testament leader.

It does not stop there. Shinsuke Nakamura and AJ Styles both turned heel after they feuded with Kross. Bobby Lashley was the latest victim of the Kross effect; he left the company after a feud with the heel faction that culminated at WrestleMania XL.

The signs are there that the Kross curse is set to hit The New Day despite The Final Testament falling short on WWE RAW. He may be a tactile villain, but Kross may not have lied when he warned Xavier Woods of Kofi Kingston's ulterior motives.

