Is WWE secretly working with TNA? Exploring hint after Royal Rumble surprise

For many years, WWE has rarely worked with other pro wrestling promotions and acknowledged them on its programming. However, that has changed recently, as the company has often mentioned rival organizations on TV besides having non-contracted stars appear at events.

In 2022, Mickie James entered the Women's Royal Rumble Match as the TNA Knockouts Champion. This highlighted that WWE was seemingly willing to collaborate with other companies. Last month, the current holder of the Knockouts Title, Jordynne Grace, had an impressive showing in the Rumble bout as one of the surprise entrants.

James and Jordynne Grace appearing on WWE TV while being signed to TNA has made many wonder if the global juggernaut is secretly working with the Nashville-based company. At the post-Royal Rumble press conference, World Wrestling Entertainment's Chief Content Officer thanked Total Nonstop Action for allowing Grace to appear at the high-profile event.

RAW Superstar Xavier Woods, who was once among TNA's most popular names, recently reacted to a tweet showcasing one of his notable moments in the company.

"The six-sided ring was [fire emoji]," wrote Woods.

Check out Woods' tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Xavier Woods not only acknowledged his time in TNA but also reacted to a clip posted by the promotion. This could mean that WWE may be close to starting a working relationship with the Nashville-based company. However, this is mere speculation, and nothing has been confirmed yet.

Jordynne Grace on her surprise WWE appearance

One of the most shocking moments at Royal Rumble last month was undoubtedly the surprise appearance of Jordynne Grace.

In a video released by Total Nonstop Action after the Rumble, Grace discussed how she found out about her participation in the multi-woman match. The 27-year-old revealed she received a phone call from the now-former president of TNA, Scott D'Amore.

"He was like, 'Oh, how do you feel about wrestling this weekend?' And I was just thinking to myself, 'Oh my God, what do (...) what does he want, what does he want me to do?' And he was like, 'How do you feel about being in the Rumble?' And I was like, 'What? What are you talking about?' And he just said, 'Yeah, how do you feel about being in the Rumble?' And I was like, 'Did they ask?'"

Grace further recalled her conversation with D'Amore:

"And then he goes, 'No, they didn't ask, I just want you to be there and just jump the barricade!' And honestly, to me, that was more realistic than WWE calling TNA and being like, 'Can your Women's Champion be in our Rumble?'" [0:02 - 0:43]

Grace's appearance at Royal Rumble 2024 possibly marked the beginning of a new era for World Wrestling Entertainment. It will be interesting to see if the global juggernaut will work with TNA again.

Meet the man WHO ATTACKED Vince McMahon in real life HERE