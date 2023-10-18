Is WWE set to break another rule for The Judgment Day on SmackDown? Exploring potential spoiler

WWE appears to be reverting to the original brand split, meaning there won't be as many crossovers on RAW and SmackDown in the coming weeks. The Tag Team Championships are expected to be split, so the only stars able to appear across both brands will be the holders of the Women's Tag Team Championship.

In recent weeks, the likes of Dominik Mysterio and Jey Uso have been appearing on RAW and SmackDown without permission. The two stars are not actually allowed to appear on opposite brands but have still done so without punishment.

This rule could be breached once again if recent spoilers are to be believed. The New Day is a RAW tag team, but they could be heading over to SmackDown to face The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest in a few weeks.

Expand Tweet

The New Day will take on Alpha Academy on RAW next week for the chance to challenge for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship. Since both teams are a part of the red brand, it's strange that the abovementioned title match is allegedly being advertised for SmackDown.

Will The Judgment Day face a tag team from RAW on WWE SmackDown?

If The New Day locked horns with Balor and Priest, it wouldn't be the first time a WWE RAW star has appeared on SmackDown in recent weeks. On last week's show, Dominik Mysterio confronted the blue brand's new general manager, Nick Aldis.

Despite not being a member of the SmackDown roster, the NXT North American Champion wasn't told to leave the show. This has led many to believe that more stars from the red brand could appear on the Friday night program in the coming weeks.

With Survivor Series 2023 coming up, the company could allow stars from RAW and SmackDown to cross over to determine the superior brand. It will be interesting to see if Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods will indeed face the heel duo soon.

Do you think this rule will be broken next week on WWE SmackDown? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video John Cena's weirdest WWE matches