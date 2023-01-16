Is WWE shutting down support for WWE 2K22?

WWE 2K22's time at the top of the wrestling game kingdom is coming to an end. With WWE 2K23 on the horizon, fans will no doubt be clamoring to buy the game. Next year will have everyone playing the latest title and talk about its pros and cons.

WWE 2K22 deserves the highest amount of recognition for what it has done for fans of wrestling games. The critically-acclaimed title buried the demons of WWE 2K20 and gave gamers arguably the best game of the franchise. As its shelf life comes to an end, it is worth remembering that it has set the bar extremely high for its successor.

The outgoing game is currently on its last legs, with WWE and 2K doing their bit to keep it relevant with timely updates and patches. However, support for the game is a ticking clock, with WWE 2K23 waiting in the wings. If you own the game and are wondering whether WWE has shut down support for it or not, read on to find out.

#WWE2K22 @WWEgames Attention all @PlayStation fans! Grab a copy of #WWE2K22 for up to 67% in the PS Store now to HIT DIFFERENT all weekend long. Attention all @PlayStation fans! Grab a copy of #WWE2K22 for up to 67% in the PS Store now to HIT DIFFERENT all weekend long. 👊 💥 https://t.co/An0Z1a7AQH

WWE 2K22 still has its support up and running. However, it is worth mentioning that with WWE 2K23 reportedly getting a release date, it could end this year. On June 30, 2022, the makers ended support for WWE 2K19 and WWE 2K20. If they plan on going down that same road again, the coming months should see the end of the game in terms of support.

WWE 2K22's legacy and impact

WWE 2K22 is, without question, a wrestling game that ranks up there with the most influential ones in its category. It is not an overstatement to suggest that it is one of the greatest wrestling games in history. It changed the game (pun fully intended) and raised fans' standards for what a simulation that emulates professional wrestling should look like.

Former WWE co-CEO Stephanie McMahon said it best when she hailed the outgoing game as a game-changer. She praised the title and highlighted the impact it had on fans.

"After taking a little more than a year off to improve the game engine, we worked hand in glove with our partners at Take Two Interactive, listened to our customers and fans, and earned back their trust by delivering a game that exceeded their expectations. WWE 2K22 was a commercial and critical success with the highest Metacritic scores on both Xbox and PlayStation platforms in franchise history." [H/T GamesRadar]

WWE 2K23 could hit stores in March 2023. Until then, if you own its predecessor, pick it up and have a go for the sake of old times.

