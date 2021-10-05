Is Bianca Belair's braid real?

Bianca Belair is currently one of the most popular WWE Superstars. She is a former SmackDown Women's Champion and the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble Match winner. Belair's long braid has certainly been one of the highlights of her character since her WWE debut.

Seeing The EST's incredibly long hair, fans frequently come up with the question - 'Is it real?' According to Bianca Belair, her braid is real. In an interview with Jim Varsallone from the Miami Herald, she spoke about the task of preparing her hair before matches.

“I’ve never actually measured the hair, but it’s almost to the floor. It’s pretty long. It almost touches, I would say it’s between my ankle and my knee, so somewhere mid-calf, so that’s the length of my hair. It’s pretty long. Preparing the hair for every match is a task. I’m not even going to lie about that. It’s a task," said Belair.

But Bianca Belair's Instagram posts reveal something else. Her hair looks shorter in numerous photos. It seems like she uses a hair extension so that her braid's length increases.

What's the story behind Bianca Belair's iconic braid in WWE?

Speaking on Booker T's Hall of Fame podcast, The EST of WWE was asked about the origin of her signature braid. Belair stated that she simply liked the look of it. She elaborated that some of the credit goes to her husband, Montez Ford, who we all know as one-half of The Street Profits.

"My husband (Montez Ford) was the one who told me, ‘No, you need to keep that braid. It makes you stand out.’ He pushed me towards that. At first, it was just this thing of just standing out and I was actually in the ring, he was watching and he told me that, ‘I could probably use that braid in the ring,’" Belair stated.

Later, her braid became one of the most important parts of her appearance, as she has used it as a weapon against various opponents in WWE. The WrestleMania main-eventer further discussed this topic with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, which you can read right HERE.

