WWE fans often get confused about Gunther's real nationality. A majority of fans believe The Ring General to be either Russian or German, but the truth is far from that. There are multiple reasons why fans make such assumptions.

Gunther is mainly associated with German descent. He does command Ludwig Kaiser in that language and sometimes delivers promos in that tongue. His in-ring name also matches that of a German king. Meanwhile, according to some fans, his skin tone and character hints at a Russian nationality.

Gunther portrays a German character in WWE alongside his Imperium stalwarts Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci. However, that doesn't denote his actual nationality. The reigning Intercontinental Champion was born in Vienna, thus being of Austrian nationality.

In an interview, The Ring General disclosed that his and Ludwig Kaiser's characters were based on the latter's father, Axel Dieter. Kaiser hails from a German Wrestling family.

"His father (Ludwig Kaiser's) used to be a professional wrestler. And actually, my parents used to watch his father wrestle (…) Basically that’s what our character is influenced by, (and) by the ideas that he gave us." (H/T 411Mania)

Gunther, whose real name is Walter Hahn, was encouraged by his parents to pursue a wrestling career. Not much is known about their names though. Walter usually keeps his private matters to himself, but did disclose his marriage to former WWE star Jinny Sandhu in 2022.

Intercontinental Champion Gunther is set for a new rivalry in WWE

A #1 Contender for the Intercontinental Championship will be decided this week on Friday Night SmackDown. Karrion Kross, Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar, and Madcap Moss are scheduled to fight in a Fatal-Four Way Match to earn a title shot at a later date.

The Ring General previously fought and defeated the likes of Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, Rey Mysterio, Sheamus, and Braun Strowman. WWE fans believe that the 35-year-old has started his own reign of terror on SmackDown, apart from Roman Reigns, as he is quickly reaching the landmark of holding the I.C. Title for 250 days.

