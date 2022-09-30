Roman Reigns has ruled the landscape of WWE for over two years. For a while now, The Tribal Chief has been seen wearing stunning Nike sneakers during his promos and television segments.

Multiple sports stars like Cristiano Ronaldo and Kevin Durant are known to be sponsored by the famous sports company. If you're wondering if The Tribal Chief is one of them too, we've got the answer you're looking for.

Is WWE star Roman Reigns sponsored by Nike?

The answer is no. He is one of the stars who just loves wearing sneakers, but he hasn't been sponsored by the brand yet. Nonetheless, he has been a sneaker fan since childhood.

Another question that might pop into your brain: Which Nike sneakers does Roman Reigns own? We've got you covered.

A popular video on YouTube showcased The Tribal Chief purchasing some sneakers for himself. The video has been embedded below.

Here is the list of Nike shoes he purchased in the video.

Air Jordan Reign "Ash"

Air Max 90 "Hyper Turquoise"

Air Jordan 11 PS "Jubilee"

Air Jordan Mid PS "Hyper Royal"

The video also featured The Head of The Table appreciating The Usos' sneaker collection and The Rock's Under Armor collection. He has also worn sneakers during matches and has mentioned that he feels comfortable wrestling while wearing them.

One popular instance occurred at Fastlane 2017, and he described his experience in the video mentioned above.

“The main thing was for me is, because the regular boots that I wear, they come up a bit higher. They’re like, 8-inch, 9-inch that comes up right below the calf,” explained Roman. “So I had to like, put ankle braces and kind of make it work for me for the performance... But man, they felt good. Yeah, they were lighter. The soul was a lot more, a bit more cushion."

Apart from Roman Reigns, several other WWE stars own Nike shoes

theScore @theScore LeBron, Nike pay tribute to WWE legends with new kids shoes. thesco.re/2uUSco8 LeBron, Nike pay tribute to WWE legends with new kids shoes. thesco.re/2uUSco8 https://t.co/xUYDQhnvNh

The popular shoe company has acknowledged the professional wrestling world's love for its sneakers and also launched a special collection featuring legends like The Ultimate Warrior, The Undertaker, and Ric Flair.

Kofi Kingston has popularly worn colorful shoes in multiple vital matches. The shoes completely suit The New Day's playful characters. Batista is another star who has popularly worn sneakers on television.

Hulk Hogan is yet another star obsessed with sneakers. He regularly posts images of his shoes on his social media handles. Nikki Bella famously wore sneakers to the ring as well.

