Is WWE wasting Bianca Belair?

Bianca Belair has had a strange journey through the WWE Universe.

Belair, a former standout track star at the University of Tennessee, has an athletic acumen that few ladies possess. Blessed with both power and precision, Belair punctuates every movement with a combination of personality and punishment.

Every time she hits a move, the EST Of WWE plays to the crowd and drinks in their praise. And it works for her, because they want to make her the babyface. She is the epitomy of an elite athlete.

Unfortunately, WWE has misused Bianca Belair.

Belair, who has loads of charisma and physical ability, lost in a shameful manner at SummerSlam, when she was essentially squashed by Becky Lynch. Her title reign was short-lived and quickly snuffed out by The Man.

This was unfortunate, because Belair has shown signs that she can reach the superstar status achieved by her contemporaries like Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Ronda Rousey.

She has the type of legitimate athletic background that WWE loves to flaunt, while at the same time having grasped the 'sports entertainment' side of the industry.

In other words, she's the whole package.

Bianca Belair doesn't call herself the 'EST' for no reason

Belair has all the tools to be a player in the game. However, the booking of her title reign was a disservice to her. She should have been given more time to marinate as the WWE Smackdown Women's Champion, until the brew was done and it was time to serve the title up to someone else.

Many fans thought she would give Becky Lynch her comeuppance at Extreme Rules. Unfortunately, the whole affair became a schmoz when Sasha Banks chose to interject herself into the action.

It's a shame because we should have gotten a good clean finish between Lynch and Belair. Both terrific athletes have a legitimate argument that they could be the best in the world. The audience deserved a clean finish in their re-match.

Hopefully, WWE will do right by Bianca Belair. They have a notorious track record of pushing NXT call-ups, and then, for whatever reason, losing faith in them. Let's hope Bianca Belair is not one of those future casualties, because she has way too much potential to waste.

Belair is a once-in-a-lifetime kind of talent, and WWE could build their women's division around her for years to come. She's got youth, charisma, and (most importantly) the fans behind her.

Let's hope this is just a blip on the radar, and WWE plans to make use of her immense talent in a much better way going forward.

