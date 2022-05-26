Is Young Rock renewed for a third season?

Former WWE Superstar The Rock (a.k.a Dwayne Johnson) is one of the most popular wrestlers to have ever stepped into the squared circle. Young Rock is an American television sitcom based on the life of the global icon.

Brought to life by Nahnatchka Khan and Jeff Chiang, Young Rock premiered on February 16 2021 on NBC. The first season revolved around three stages of The Rock's early life, which beautifully presented the star as a 10-year-old in Hawaii, a college student in Pennsylvania, and a football player at the University of Miami.

nicksonsini9999 @nicksonsini9999 . #DwayneJohnson #TheRock Happy Birthday to Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock Happy Birthday to Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock 🔥🔥🔥💯💯💯. #DwayneJohnson #TheRock https://t.co/nLQDcZ912w

After receiving a lot of appreciation from fans and critics alike, the series was renewed for a second season in April 2021. That season, which premiered on March 15 2022, came to an end on May 24th with the back-to-back airing of the final two episodes titled "You Gotta Get Down To Get Up" and "Let The People Decide".

The second season also gave viewers a first look at The Rock as a newcomer in the wrestling industry trying to live up to the legacy of his previous generations.

The finale consisted of the iconic moment when The Rock's battled in his first WrestleMania match in Memphis and the preparations for the historic night. The 12th episode revolved around a much older version of Dwayne Johnson, who finds himself faced with presidential elections.

So has Young Rock been renewed for a third season? If yes, when was it renewed?

The series was renewed for a third season just two days before the finale of the second, which aired on May 24th. Many fans expressed their joy on social media after the announcement was made.

The third season is likely to give us a detailed portrayal of The Rock as a wrestling legend and maybe the beginning of his Hollywood era.

Who is playing Vince McMahon in Young Rock?

Adam Ray @adamraycomedy



Tune in. The show is incredible As my dude @TheRock just announced on his Instagram, I can now proudly say what part I’m portaying on NBC’s “YOUNG ROCK,” premiering Feb 16th! I’ll be playing VINCE MCMAHON🤘Tune in. The show is incredible As my dude @TheRock just announced on his Instagram, I can now proudly say what part I’m portaying on NBC’s “YOUNG ROCK,” premiering Feb 16th! I’ll be playing VINCE MCMAHON🤘Tune in. The show is incredible🎉 https://t.co/SyGcp05swr

It is only fair to think that Rock's career as a wrestler cannot be rightly brought to the screen without someone playing the character of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. So who does justice to this significant character in the Brahma Bull's life?

Adam Ray plays the role of the WWE Chairman in the Young Rock. For those of you who are unaware of who he is, he is multi-talented. He is an American actor, comedian and YouTuber with over 20,000 subscribers and more than eight million views on his videos.

A popular wrestling star feels Drew McIntyre should be crowned Champion in the UK. Details here.

Edited by Jacob Terrell