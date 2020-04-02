Isaiah "Swerve" Scott calls out NXT Superstar

As he continues to rack up a good set of wins, who will be next to invade "Swerve's House"?

An NXT Superstar has caught the eye of Isaiah Scott.

Isaiah Scott invites a new challenger to his house

Coming out of the NXT Breakout Tournament from the summer of 2019, there's not one Superstar that proved themselves faster than Isaiah "Swerve" Scott. Proving that every house really is Swerve's House, the former EVOLVE Champion has picked up big wins over some of the best performers that NXT and 205 Live have to offer.

Joaquin Wilde, Oney Lorcan, Shane Thorne, Austin Theory, even Lio Rush have all fallen to Scott. Recently, Scott led a team of NXT Superstars against five 205 Live cruiserweights in a ten-man elimination match to prove which brand truly reigned supreme.

It was a pretty competitive bout, with each team taking losses tit-for-tat. However, when it came down to the end, Scott and his partner Kushida took out a new and improved Jack Gallagher with some impressive teamwork.

After the match, however, both men seemed to be staring one another down. Both Scott and Kushida addressed the moment on their social media pages.

Following another big win for Kushida on NXT this week, Scott has seemingly thrown down the gauntlet.

Isaiah "Swerve" Scott challenges the Time Splitter

Kushida took on Joaquin Wilde on the April 1st edition of NXT, taking the DJ to his limits before forcing a cross armbreaker submission. One of the men watching was Kushida's one-time tag partner, Isaiah Scott.

You know what comes next @KUSHIDA_0904 pic.twitter.com/diQ4PkXy89 — Isaiah Swerve Scott (@swerveconfident) April 2, 2020

When will we see these two go head to head? Considering the Coronavirus pandemic, it's unlikely that we'll get this showdown soon. However, when it does happen, it'll be a battle between two of the best cruiserweights on the planet.