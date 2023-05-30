"[It] changed the trajectory of my life forever" - Former WWE Champion on winning the world title from Randy Orton

Randy Orton has selflessly put over many WWE Superstars over his 20-year-long career. One of the biggest favors he did, debatably, was drop the world championship to Jinder Mahal at Backlash 2017.

Having worked for most of his career in the global juggernaut promotion as an enhancement talent, the moment Jinder Mahal pinned Randy Orton after the Khallas sent shockwaves across the pro-wrestling world.

The former world champion appeared as a guest on a recent episode of the After The Bell podcast, during which Corey Graves asked him the obvious question: the feeling of winning his first world championship from "Randy Freaking Orton."

Jinder Mahal spoke candidly about his disappointment at the first run he had, as part of 3MB, and his overall lack of focus and drive. That all changed upon return in 2016, roughly ten months before capturing the world title:

"For myself, personally, ten months before I became WWE Champion, I was an independent wrestler. I got released from WWE in 2014. I wasn't even with WWE. I came back during the brand split. They had reintroduced the separate rosters for RAW and SmackDown, and actually, I had just come back to fill up the roster space [...] So, I just gave it my all and became WWE Champion ten months later. I don't think that's ever happened before," Mahal detailed. [35:39 onwards]

The 36-year-old revealed that he did not compromise the second time around when it came to discipline, training, and a healthy frame of mind.

"Having [the] privilege to carry the WWE Championship for the six months that I did. [It] changed the trajectory of my life forever."

Gary Cassidy @TheGaryCassidy Unpopular opinion:



I loved this moment, and Jinder Mahal’s reign as WWE Champion wasn’t anywhere near as bad as people make out.



Unpopular opinion:I loved this moment, and Jinder Mahal’s reign as WWE Champion wasn’t anywhere near as bad as people make out. https://t.co/UR3HzZfZUL

Jinder Mahal further went on to defeat Randy Orton two more times on pay-per-view, before moving on to a feud with Shinsuke Nakamura. He ultimately dropped the belt to AJ Styles in Manchester, United Kingdom, later that year in November.

Corey Graves revealed in the podcast that Mahal was showing his gratitude backstage after dropping the title to The Phenomenal One.

Jinder Mahal named 14-time WWE World Champion as his favorite opponent to work with

The Modern Day Maharaja wrestled Randy Orton numerous times during his current run with the global juggernaut promotion. Mahal also stole another title from The Viper, when he won the United States Championship from the latter at WrestleMania 34.

When asked who his favorite opponent to work with was a few years ago, Jinder Mahal named The Legend Killer:

"Randy Orton. He’s just super knowledgable, so relaxed, no stress. Randy you can’t have a bad match with. He's the most gifted athlete I’ve ever been in the ring with." (H/T Sportskeeda Wrestling)

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps



He’d become the first WWE superstar ever to win said championship overseas.



That UK atmosphere & crowd pop…🥶🥶🥶 5 years ago today, @AJStylesOrg would defeat Jinder Mahal to become @WWE Champion.He’d become the first WWE superstar ever to win said championship overseas.That UK atmosphere & crowd pop…🥶🥶🥶 5 years ago today, @AJStylesOrg would defeat Jinder Mahal to become @WWE Champion.He’d become the first WWE superstar ever to win said championship overseas.That UK atmosphere & crowd pop…🥶🥶🥶 https://t.co/bbsbgt1zYF

Jinder Mahal has not won a world championship ever since dropping the title to Styles in 2017. However, it may happen again down the line, as he is still an active wrestle on the roster, currently managing the tag team Indus Sher on Monday nights.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the original source and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Recommended Video Real reason Cody Rhodes lost at Night of Champions and his WWE future

Poll : 0 votes