"It was cold-blooded, it was chilling" - WWE announcer recalls close encounter with Brock Lesnar on RAW

WWE announcer Corey Graves recently spoke about Brock Lesnar's attack on Cody Rhodes this week on RAW.

Cody was competing in a triple-threat match against Finn Balor and The Miz when Brock emerged from nowhere and planted him with two F5s. The Beast then cut a promo, challenging Rhodes to a rematch at the Night of Champions PLE.

This week on After the Bell, Graves spoke about an even more frightening version of The Beast that was on display this past Monday night. He pointed out that Lesnar was cold and menacing when he issued the challenge to Cody.

"Lesnar with the black eye and staples in his forehead, and just that weird tone he spoke to Cody with. He wasn't shouting and screaming like a man of his size. It was cold-blooded, it was chilling. I was terrified of Brock Lesnar. Graves added, "There was something different about Brock and it was scarier than ever. I hate using this as a comparison, but something about Brock stands out above and beyond all the rest. I say this with all due respect to everyone on the roster, there's just something about Brock Lesnar that you can't doubt, you can't deny." [From 11:58 to 12:49]

SA Sport WWE @SASportWWE



#WWERaw Brock Lesnar attacks Cody Rhodes on Raw and challenges him to a rematch at WWE Night of Champions! Brock Lesnar attacks Cody Rhodes on Raw and challenges him to a rematch at WWE Night of Champions!#WWERaw https://t.co/Akfr8Ax2YK

Cody Rhodes accepted Brock Lesnar's challenge

After the attack, The American Night was rushed backstage to be examined by medical professionals. Even the current Undisputed Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens checked up on him.

WWE correspondent Cathy Kelly caught up with Rhodes in a backstage interview. Rhodes was irate about losing his opportunity to compete for the World Heavyweight Championship. He also accepted Lesnar's challenge and claimed that he would face The Beast again at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia.

Are you excited for the Brock vs. Cody rematch? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit After The Bell and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

Poll : 0 votes