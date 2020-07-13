Jeff Hardy has made quite the impression on the WWE Universe ever since he has returned to the roster as a singles star. Now, with Matt Hardy gone from WWE, Jeff Hardy is most definitely on his own. The current feud for the younger Hardy brother is one that has stirred up some controversy, as it takes inspiration from Jeff Hardy's real-life issues and struggles with addiction and substance abuse. Jeff Hardy's current WWE feud with Sheamus is definitely one that not a lot of people approve of, and even Hardy has admitted that it makes him uncomfortable.

Now, talking on WWE's The Bump about his future opportunities and the WWE Superstars that he would like to face once after his feud with Sheamus comes to an end.

Jeff Hardy on his dream opponents in WWE

Jeff Hardy is currently in the middle of what will most probably be his last run in WWE. Throughout his life, he has established a legacy of being the risk-taker and that is something that has come to the forefront of each of his matches.

This Friday, @JEFFHARDYBRAND returns to Friday Night SmackDown on FOX! pic.twitter.com/5uSCmBQjS8 — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) March 10, 2020

No matter his age, Jeff Hardy has a few opponents that he would like to face before things come to an end in the company. One of the Superstars that he named is a legend in WWE and had actually made his name before he even came to the company.

AJ Styles and Jeff Hardy share some history, having faced each other in the ring outside WWE.

"It would be a dream of mine - the first time I went to another wrestling world, I wrestled this young up and coming star named AJ Styles. My match with him was my first match back, and I remember being so nervous because he was so good. We're both the same age, but we're the complete opposites." - h/t Wrestling Inc

A feud between Styles and Jeff Hardy in WWE would be rather incredible, but The Charismatic Enigma has a few other people he would like to face as well, naming Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt. Jeff Hardy specifically wants to face Bray Wyatt's 'The Fiend' version, and given his experience with the supernatural gimmicks, this seems like a natural fit.

"I'd also like to face Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt as well. If 'The Fiend' is around, I know there will be something special between me and him."