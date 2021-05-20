5-Time WWE Champion threatened to beat up Vince McMahon in explosive text messages

Many WWE superstars have had deteriorating relationships with Vince McMahon over the years. However, several have reconciled and settled their differences with the WWE chairman as time progressed.

Kurt Angle's story fits the scenario mentioned above as the Olympic gold medalist ruined his standing with Vince McMahon before leaving the WWE in 2006.

During the latest episode of 'The Kurt Angle Show' on AdFreeShows.com, the WWE Hall of Famer spoke about his short stint in the rebooted ECW, which coincided with his WWE exit.

Vince McMahon and Kurt Angle shared a healthy relationship until it all started going downhill for the "Wrestling Machine" from 2006 onwards. Kurt Angle explained that his behavior was erratic and uncontrollable, and the painkiller addiction made matters worse.

The former WWE Champion was physically in a terrible spot and constantly messaging Vince McMahon. The WWE boss' silence triggered Angle, who then sent threatening messages to the most powerful man in professional wrestling.

"Well, up until 2006, we were pretty close, but my behavior became erratic. I started behaving out of control, sending Vince text messages, threatening to beat him up. I had the painkiller problem that nobody knew about. I was injured so much, you know, and I couldn't take any time off because a lot of the other talent were injured. So, a lot of top guys. So, I was kind of there to keep the product intact, and mentally I was just losing it, and I was texting Vince more and more. He wouldn't respond, so that would piss me off even more. After I joined ECW, it got even worse," revealed Angle.

Some of Kurt Angle's texts to Vince McMahon didn't make sense

Kurt Angle revealed that he sent some really graphic texts to Vince McMahon, and at one point in time, the superstar even wanted to beat up the head honcho.

As noted in a previous episode of his podcast, Kurt Angle finally got his meeting with Vince McMahon, and McMahon showed Angle the text messages. Angle was stunned as he had no memory of sending the texts to Vince McMahon and felt that he must have been high on painkillers when he typed them down.

"Because he wouldn't get back to me (on why he wanted to beat up Vince McMahon), and I understand why now. You know, I wasn't making any sense. When I went to a meeting with Vince, when I decided to leave after ECW in 2006, he had a whole list of text messages, and I'm reading it; it's insane. Gosh, I don't remember texting this. It was really graphic. I'm going to beat the sh** out of you. Some of the texts didn't make any sense. I was probably high on painkillers when I was sending them. It was just ridiculous, and I was in awe looking at these text messages going, 'Holy crap, I don't remember saying any of this stuff.' It was just a bad situation," Angle added.

Kurt Angle spent several years rebuilding his reputation following his WWE departure in 2006, and he did a fine job at it. Angle returned to the WWE in 2017, and Vince McMahon and company rightfully immortalized him in the Hall of Fame.

Kurt Angle was released from the company in April last year following a busy on-screen run, and the 52-year-old legend has since focussed on building up his podcast and his line of products.

If any quotes are used from this article, please credit The Kurt Angle Show and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.