"It really just put things into perspective" - Charlotte Flair discusses her break from WWE

Charlotte Flair recently returned to WWE at the TLC pay-per-view in December after six months away from television. This break marked possibly the longest time that fans have missed the multiple-time women's champion from their screens. In a recent interview, "The Queen" reflected on how her absence was beneficial.

Upon her return as the mystery tag team partner of Asuka, Charlotte Flair won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship last month. With the victory, she became the newest women's grand slam champion in WWE. Flair has won seven singles titles during her time on the WWE main roster.

Recently, Charlotte Flair opened up to Alex McCarthy of TalkSPORT about her break from WWE. When she was discussing the time she spent away from WWE, "The Queen" said she needed it because it helped refresh her passion for her job.

"I definitely think the break was much-needed. I definitely needed to handle personal things....But it really just put things into perspective. Being gone, I really missed my job."

Flair's newfound perspective makes sense. As a performer who consistently competes on any given day, it may have been hard for "The Queen" to fully appreciate her job. Because she was featured practically every week on WWE programming, it's easy to see how Flair may have gotten lost in the monotony.

Charlotte Flair declared herself for the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble Match

Charlotte Flair in WWE

Charlotte Flair put on a stellar performance in the 2020 Royal Rumble, and she wound up winning the battle royal. In the end, "The Queen" eliminated Shayna Baszler to claim the victory.

Recently, Charlotte Flair declared herself as an entrant in the upcoming Women's Royal Rumble Match. This weekend, Flair will aim to become the first female competitor to win more than one Royal Rumble.

Advertisement

At the event, Charlotte Flair is also due to defend the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship with her partner Asuka, going against former champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax once more.