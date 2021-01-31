"It’s going to be a dog fight" - Roman Reigns on his upcoming match with Kevin Owens

Roman Reigns recently spoke about his upcoming match against Kevin Owens. "The Tribal Chief" shared his thoughts about how the match will unfold on Sunday night. Reigns will be putting his WWE Universal Championship on the line against "The Prizefighter" at the Royal Rumble.

Roman Reigns is one of the most iconic figures in the history of the Royal Rumble. He holds multiple records in the battle royal, including the second-most eliminations in a single Royal Rumble match and the sixth-highest time spent in a match. "The Head of the Table" will compete in a singles match this year.

Speaking to Nick Wright from The Herd, Roman Reigns discussed his opponent for the upcoming Royal Rumble pay-per-view, Kevin Owens. Owens has been a thorn in Reigns' side for for a while now. This heated feud should reach its climax on Sunday. "The Head of the Table" believes that the match will be a "dog fight" because Owens is a persistent opponent.

"You never really know when it comes to Kevin Owens. You never know if it’s going to be a war of words, or if it’s going to be a dog fight. So you’re going to have to tune in and see how exactly I torture Kevin Owens."

"We provide so many things for our fans to be excited for... I'm looking to do something special and change the game in two nights."



Roman Reigns will look to definitively defeat Owens on Sunday night. "The Prizefighter" has clearly angered Reigns, as Owens has continued to defy "The Tribal Chief" at every turn.

"He’s a bit delusional" - Roman Reigns on why he is going to retain his Universal Championship

Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens on WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns also commented on why his opponent, Kevin Owens will not get the best of him at WWE Royal Rumble. He explained that Owens is delusional. "The Big Dog" claimed that Owens needs to understand that he is not the best.

"One thing I really want to get across is [that] I want to make a point that he understands what he’s stepping into. Sometimes, he’s a bit delusional. He’s a tough guy, he’s a very resilient guy. Sometimes, you have to really spell it out to people like that. He’s not the best. I hold the spot. I’m the Universal Champion. I’m the Head of the Table. I’m the Tribal Chief of WWE for a reason."

No matter what, Roman Reigns will have his hands full with Kevin Owens on Sunday. When the two stars clash in a Last Man Standing Match, they will likely deliver the best match of the night at WWE Royal Rumble.