"It’s a good problem to have" - Former World Champion on Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn's rise as WWE's top two babyfaces

In recent months, both Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn have organically risen to the top of the WWE card. While fans may be bitter if one of the two does not make it to the main event of WrestleMania, wrestling veteran Nick Aldis sees things differently.

Rhodes has already earned his spot in the main event of Mania after winning the men's Royal Rumble match last January. However, it is hard to deny Sami Zayn his inclusion in that spot after his incredible storyline with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline.

Speaking on AdFreeShows, former NWA World Champion Nick Aldis explained why WWE has a great problem on its hands by having both Sami and Cody Rhodes at the top of the bill.

"I think it’s indicative of perhaps [WWE] is just letting things happen a little bit and not necessarily so steadfast on one plan. I don’t know, that’s just an educated guess but it’s cool that they’ve happened on this really unique situation with two really hot babyfaces. It’s a good problem to have — to have too many acts who people see as deserving of the top spot." (H/T WrestlingInc)

Sami Zayn will look to punch his ticket to WrestleMania this weekend as he takes on Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Roman Reigns responds to Sami Zayn and Cody Rhodes

This past Monday on RAW, The American Nightmare and the former Honorary Uce shared an emotional back and forth on the mic as both discussed Zayn's chances of beating The Tribal Chief for his championships.

Following their exchange, Roman Reigns posted a video on his TikTok account stating that neither Cody Rhodes nor Sami Zayn have a chance at dethroning him.

"If you gotta have a pep rally to convince each other, that you can beat me, you don't stand a chance. I'll see you in Montreal."

Heading into this weekend's Elimination Chamber, Roman Reigns has held the Universal Championship for an astonishing 896 days. However, it could be argued that his reign has never felt weaker than it has at this moment in time.

Do Cody Rhodes or Sami Zayn stand a chance of defeating Roman Reigns?

