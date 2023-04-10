"It's just too long" - Former WWE Champion criticizes Roman Reigns' title run 

Following his latest title defense, Roman Reigns has received a negative review of his run as champion from WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle.

The Tribal Chief has been Universal Champion for 953 days and counting, with him becoming the Undisputed Champion at WrestleMania 38 on April 3, 2022, after he beat Brock Lesnar for the WWE title, truly emphasizing Roman's stranglehold over the company.

Speaking on his podcast, The Kurt Angle Show, the Olympic Gold Medalist said that despite Roman's star power, his run as champion does not work in today's modern wrestling environment.

"I'm not going to beat up on Roman Reigns because he is the man. He deserves to be. But we're in a time now where if you're a champion for three years, that's a little long. It's just too long because we're not in territories anymore. When you were in territories, you weren't on TV every week so fans had to come see you at the arenas. You would only be in that city one day a week. So they only saw wrestling one day a week back then when they were champion for six, eight years." (H/T WrestlingNews.Co)

After his victory against Cody Rhodes last weekend at WrestleMania 39, the list of names that Roman has defeated is a who's who of WWE, with top stars such as Brock Lesnar, Edge, John Cena, Daniel Bryan, and Goldberg all falling victim to the Head of the Table.

Where will Roman Reigns wrestle next?

Over the past 12 months, The Head of The Table has worked a lighter schedule for WWE, with him only wrestling on rare and special occasions.

With this in mind, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported last week that Reigns will not be performing at WWE's next Premium Live Event, Backlash, which is set to take place on Saturday, May 6, in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

"Reigns will not be on the San Juan card, or at least that wasn’t the plan on Monday, but he will be doing other major events over the next few months." (H/T Ringsidenews)

While Roman Reigns' lack of matches makes him a special attraction for fans, his absence puts WWE in a difficult position from time to time as events such as Backlash no longer have a high-stakes world title match to put on the card.

Who will be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

