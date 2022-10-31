"It's kind of a freak show match" - WWE legend previews Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul at Crown Jewel

Wrestling legend Jim Cornette has previewed the upcoming undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between Logan Paul and Roman Reigns on November 5th at Crown Jewel.

Logan will be competing in the third match of his WWE career. Earlier this year, the YouTube sensation teamed up with The Miz to defeat The Mysterios at WrestleMania 38. The A-Lister hit the 27-year-old with a Skull Crushing Finale after the match, and Logan got his revenge by defeating The Miz at this year's SummerSlam.

Speaking on episode 455 of The Jim Cornette Experience, the legendary manager stated that the match will be good and will work well for the audience in Saudi Arabia.

"It's going to be good," said Cornette. "Logan Paul takes this seriously and he's a very prideful person. He's been training. We saw him do way better before than what he ought to of for his level of inexperience. They're not going to switch the belt but they've given Saudi Arabia for their 50 million dollars a big main event with somebody they can say, and truthfully so, is a big American celebrity." [16:22 - 16:49]

Cornette added that nobody expects Logan to win at Crown Jewel, but at least WWE is trying to create doubt by having him knock out Jey Uso on a recent edition of SmackDown.

"It's kind of a freak show match. In terms of a celebrity from YouTube who's dabbled in other sports and now is in wrestling, but he can compete at a high level because he's an athlete. It doesn't have to sell tickets because nobody thinks he's going to win. They've tried to create the doubt, 'well if I get one good shot'. Well, you know, but he's not. At least they are trying to create the doubt." [16:53 - 17:22]

Roman Reigns warns Logan Paul ahead of WWE Crown Jewel

Logan Paul has been training with Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels ahead of his title match this Saturday night. The popular YouTuber shared photos of him getting some work in with Michaels and The Tribal Chief responded. Roman seemingly joked that the 27-year-old will have to train with "God" to have a chance this Saturday at the premium live event.

"He’s gonna need all the help he can get. Hopefully he’s training with God next week.#WWECrownJewel," tweeted Reigns.

The Tribal Chief is closing in on 800 days as the undisputed WWE Universal champion. It will be interesting to see which superstar steps up to The Head of the Table if he retains his title in Saudi Arabia.

