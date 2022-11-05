"It's mine"- Bayley sends out a warning to current champion ahead of Crown Jewel

Damage CTRL member Bayley recently sent out a warning to RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair ahead of the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event.

The EST of WWE will defend her RAW Women's Championship against The Role Model in a Last-Woman Standing match at the upcoming Crown Jewel Premium Live Event, which will be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Alexa Bliss and Asuka will defend their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship against Damage CTRL members Dakota Kai and IYO SKY AT Crown Jewel.

Taking to Twitter, The Role Model claimed that she will be the new RAW Women's Champion following her match at the upcoming event.

Bayley discussed what WWE is like under Triple H's regime

While speaking in an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, The Role Model mentioned that WWE under The Game's regime reminds her of her NXT days.

The former RAW and SmackDown Champion heaped praise on Triple H as she mentioned how the latter makes everyone comfortable.

"It's cool. I feel like it's a little bit back in the NXT days, obviously on a larger scale," said Bayley. "I think it's great because he has such a great relationship with everybody and he really does take the time to talk to everybody and to help everyone feel comfortable in what they're doing. You just kinda know that there's good direction any time you talk to him. He's very passionate and dedicated to what he's creating right now, and it's been just so fun to be around him again. I'm really looking forward to everything else he's going to do."

It will be exciting to see if the Damage CTRL member can win the RAW Women's Championship or not.

