Opinion: It's now or nnever for Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel

Dennis Stansfield FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 94 // 26 Oct 2018, 01:57 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

In over a weeks' time at Crown Jewel, Braun Strowman will take on Brock Lesnar for the vacated WWE Universal Championship, and it might be now or never for Strowman in regards to winning the big belt.

Ever since his feud with Roman Reigns last year, Strowman has been booked well and strong, barely losing and having many memorable moments. He was booked so well in fact that he went from a monster heel to a monster face organically. It wasn't forced or anything it just happened naturally.

The only problem is that every time he had a match for the Universal Championship, he would always come up short. He was pinned clean by Brock Lesnar, the same man he is facing at Crown Jewel, at No Mercy last year. He also lost a Triple Threat and Fatal Four Way match for the title as well, although he was not pinned on either occasion. During this time, Strowman was red hot as a face and fans were beginning to get tired of Lesnar's reign as he was never on television.

If Strowman does not win at Crown Jewel, he could be in jeopardy of becoming just another guy on the roster who was over, but never won the World Title. The most recent example is Ryback, whose career arc is eerily similar to Strowman's. When Ryback debuted, he and his "Feed Me More" chant were over and got huge reactions, just like Strowman and "Get These Hands". He faced jobbers every week until he was slowly put into the World Title picture, much like Strowman was.

Then after losing to the champion, who at that time was CM Punk, Ryback slowly lost momentum and then turned heel, again like Strowman did just recently when he teamed up with Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre. Now, Strowman is arguably more popular and a better all-around wrestler and sports entertainer than Ryback, but you cannot deny that their careers are similar.

This isn't to say that if Strowman doesn't win at Crown Jewel that he will automatically become irrelevant or anything of the sort, but one has to wonder if he doesn't win here then when will he, if ever, win the big one? The timing is perfect, RAW and WWE as a whole, need a top babyface to fill the void left by Roman Reigns.

The fans love Strowman and he is one of the most over acts on the roster. Plus, the last thing WWE needs now is another Lesnar reign where he barely defends the title, so the time is now or never to put the belt on Braun Strowman.

