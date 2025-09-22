IYO SKY is in huge trouble in WWE

At Wrestlepalooza, former champion Iyo Sky faced Stephanie Vaquer for the vacant Women's World Championship, with Vaquer landing a gorgeous Spinal Tap to secure the win, and her first title on WWE's main roster. But here's the thing: that is the least of Sky's problems in WWE right now.

Over the past few weeks, Sky has been caught between her allegiance with Asuka (and Kairi Sane) as a fellow Joshi and former Damage CTRL member, with Asuka doing her best to control how Sky operates and who she interacts with, all in the name of respect and custom. Meanwhile, Sky continues to grow closer to Rhea Ripley despite their professional rivalry, something that Asuka jas particularly taken offense to.

The hostility Asuka exhibits has prominently extended to Stephanie Vaquer, too, and with Sky having made sure to be sportspersonlike at the very least, if not go the extra mile leading up to and after the match, Asuka is not expected to take this fiasco kindly at all, especially with Sky having lost the title opportunity and then handing the Women's World Championship belt to Vaquer herself.

Asuka is pretty much a heel already, but turning on Iyo Sky could mark that officially. And while Kairi Sane's allegiance would be up in the air once that happens, it is more likely that Sane ends up sticking with Asuka, and according to certain fan theories, may even be revealed to have been playing an act (of being regretful about what is going on) all along. She may, in fact, be revealed as the mastermind behind this operation.

All of this could spell disaster for Iyo Sky, with a massive singles feud with Asuka set to go the latter's way with Kairi Sane lurking in the background. Sane's official heel turn may even be saved for later, with the Pirate Princess initially siding with the Genius of the Sky, or staying neutral, until she shows her true colors and aligns with the Empress of Tomorrow. Doom is seemingly on the horizon for Iyo Sky, and it comes in the form of a former ally and mentor in Asuka.

Looking at it from the perspective of booking and presentation, however, it is incredible and commendable how WWE has managed to generate such interest in a non-title women's feud on RAW, especially considering how most of them lack the proficiency in English often necessary to connect and communicate with the American audience.

Instead, inspired writing and lively performance have made for a captivating mini soap opera, with some of the best in-ring wrestlers in the world, regardless of gender or company, involved in a major story on Monday Night RAW. What's best is how over the story has been, how it has incorporated shades of drama, comedy, and perhaps romance, and how it sets the stage for a massive tag team match at Crown Jewel.

Rhea Ripley could prove to be the woman who has been Iyo Sky's angel all along

Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky's friendship deteriorated on the Road to WrestleMania, but the two mended their relationship in the months that followed, with Sky offering Ripley a title shot at Evolution, too. After the phenomenal main event ended with Naomi cashing in the MITB contract to win the Women's World Championship, Sky and Ripley began to grow closer than ever, and that is what prompted Asuka to behave the way she has been these past few months in the first place.

With WWE Crown Jewel set to emanate from Perth, Mami is sure to be a prominent fixture on the card. Given how the show will feature Champion vs Champion, Ripley won't be challenging for the World Title, and the natural story implies a massive tag team match between Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley, and Asuka and Kairi Sane, the Kabuki Warriors.

There is a lot that can be explored in their dynamic, especially with Sky still unbeaten against Ripley, but regardless of how the story develops in the long term, for now, we have some of the best wrestlers in the world seemingly set for a massive tag match three weeks from now, with a captivating story and a touchy-feely friendship with romantic undertones that never hurts the viewing pleasure of the audience.

