IYO SKY to lose the WWE Women's World Championship tonight on Monday Night RAW? Chances explored

IYO SKY reigns as the Women's World Champion on Monday Night RAW. The Genius of the Sky defended her title against Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley in a Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 41, in what was considered one of the best bouts of the 'Mania weekend. However, IYO's reign may come to an end on tonight's edition of RAW.

Ad

Earlier today, Miss Money in the Bank Naomi sent out a cryptic message on X (fka Twitter). You can check out Naomi's post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

"Good morning, I feel like slapping the taste out of someday mouf today ahahahhahahahahahahahhahahahaha," Naomi wrote.

One wrong move ruined his entire WWE career - Watch Now!

Considering how unhinged Naomi has been since turning heel, it could just be a normal Monday morning update by The Glow. However, considering RAW is on tonight, it could also be a hint of a potential cash-in. While the 37-year-old is a SmackDown Superstar, the Money in the Bank briefcase gives her the freedom to jump over to the red brand and challenge for the Women's World Championship.

Ad

The Glow attempted to cash in on last week's SmackDown as she came out during the Last Woman Standing match between Tiffany Stratton and Nia Jax. However, The Buff Barbie was prepared for it and averted the situation. While it may seem like she has her sights set on the WWE Women's Championship, she could use it as a distraction to catch IYO SKY off guard.

The Genius of the Sky may be advised to proceed with caution tonight, as Naomi could shock the world by cashing in her MITB contract and winning the Women's World Championship. The Genius of the Sky has not defended her title since WrestleMania 41. After a short rivalry with Roxanne Perez and Giulia, IYO has been mostly relegated to backstage segments.

Ad

Fans have been clamoring for IYO to get more TV time, but it seems like the Triple H-led creative regime doesn't have a solid direction for The Genius of the Sky. Hence, it is possible that we may see a title change on tonight's episode of RAW.

That said, the scenario mentioned above is purely speculative. Fans will have to wait and see what the Triple H-led creative team has in store for RAW.

Ad

IYO SKY could be challenged by Rhea Ripley on RAW

Rhea Ripley is set to open tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW. After defeating Raquel Rodriguez in a brutal Street Fight, The Eradicator may turn her attention toward the Women's World Championship. With WWE Evolution II coming up on July 13, Mami could face the one competitor that she has not been able to defeat, IYO SKY.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

IYO SKY dethroned Rhea Ripley earlier this year. Mami got her rematch on the March 31 episode of RAW with Bianca Belair serving as the special guest referee, but the bout ended in a double disqualification. The Genius of the Sky once again came out on top at WrestleMania 41 against The Eradicator and The EST in a Triple Threat Match.

With IYO SKY proving to be Mami's kryptonite, it will be interesting to see if The Genius of the Sky can continue her winning streak against The Eradicator if they face each other again.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Parth Pujara . Know More

A top WWE star is missing in action