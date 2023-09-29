IYO SKY's 8-year-old rival to finally make main roster debut and challenge for her title? Analyzing why it must happen

IYO SKY has been a top star on WWE SmackDown since successfully cashing in her Money in the Bank contract at SummerSlam 2023. But could she confront a ghost from her past soon?

At this year's Biggest Event of The Summer, IYO SKY cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on an injured Bianca Belair to become the new WWE Women's Champion. She has defended the title several times on WWE SmackDown against the likes of Zelina Vega and Asuka.

While the Damage CTRL member has successfully defended her title against big names, the promotion could realistically bring back a Japanese star from NXT to challenge the WWE Women's Champion. This star is none other than Meiko Satomura, who has been absent from television for months.

Expand Tweet

The two stars had a great rivalry in 2015 that featured a stellar battle at Stardom Year-End Climax 2015. Triple H could redo the rivalry in Titanland and bring more Japanese viewers to the promotion. While it is just a speculation, both stars are contracted to WWE and could certainly battle each other in the future.

A brief recap of IYO SKY's title reign on WWE SmackDown

As noted above, IYO SKY cashed in her Money in the Bank contract at SummerSlam 2023 and has been an active champion ever since. Her first title defense occurred on the August 25 edition of WWE SmackDown against Zelina Vega, where she made quick work of her opponent.

Expand Tweet

The Genius of the SKY then defended her title against multi-time Women's Champion Asuka on the September 22 edition of the blue brand. She has also been defending her title in triple-threat fixtures involving Charlotte Flair and Asuka at live events.

Considering Bianca Belair suffered an onscreen injury and has been granted time off from wrestling, she could soon return to WWE SmackDown and challenge for SKY's WWE Women's Championship.

Who do you think should eventually dethrone IYO SKY? Let us know in the comments section below.

Who was Rhea Ripley's first crush? Find out here.