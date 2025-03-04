IYO SKY to be stripped of WWE Women’s World Championship by Triple H due to massive botch? Exploring why it’s likely

The latest episode of WWE RAW was a huge shocker as IYO SKY became the new Women’s World Champion in one of the enormous Road to WrestleMania title changes. Fans were stunned, even though they knew IYO might pull off the upset.

With SKY winning the title, the entire course of 'Mania has shifted once again, much like the 2025 Elimination Chamber. However, Triple H might intervene and revoke IYO’s historic win, as fans are pointing out the massive flaw the referee overlooked, ultimately resulting in Ripley’s loss.

During the title match between The Genius of the Sky and Ripley, a ringside back-and-forth featured The Nightmare in a shoving contest with Bianca Belair. In the process, the EST laid her hands on Mami, which constituted a technical violation. However, for some reason, referee Jessika Carr refused to call it a DQ, and the title bout continued until later when IYO defeated the former Judgment Day member.

Due to the controversy, CCO Triple H might strip IYO SKY of her Women’s World Championship since the match should have concluded with Belair’s involvement at ringside. Alternatively, Ripley could appeal to higher-ups for compensation regarding the significant error that led to her losing her title, which could turn the WrestleMania match for the Women’s World title into a Triple Threat bout.

That said, the angle proposed above is speculative at this point.

Rhea Ripley could launch an attack on former Women’s WWE champion

Ripley lost her WWE Women’s World title in a shocking turn on Monday Night RAW. However, the 2025 Women’s Elimination Chamber winner played a crucial role in changing the entire trajectory of the red brand’s women’s division in just one move.

Outraged by her defeat, The Nightmare could launch an attack on Bianca Belair and punish her on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown.

However, the scenario above is hypothetical at this moment. It will be interesting to see how Rhea reacts to her shocking loss on the red brand and whether Belair will have to face repercussions for her actions.

