Jacob Fatu to be pinned in WWE for the first time on SmackDown this week? Exploring Roman Reigns' potential plans to destroy The Bloodline

By Shruti Sadbhav
Modified Aug 22, 2024 16:45 GMT
Roman Reigns can take his revenge from Jacob Fatu on WWE SmackDown
Roman Reigns (left); Jacob Fatu (right) [Image credits: WWE.com]

Jacob Fatu returned on WWE SmackDown last Friday and blindsided Roman Reigns, taking down The Original Tribal Chief. His actions may now lead to his first-ever pinfall defeat since making his debut for the Stamford-based promotion.

Jacob effectively put the entire blue brand on notice when he arrived as The Enforcer of Solo Sikoa's version of The Bloodline. He sustained an injury at WWE SummerSlam that kept him out of action until last week.

Roman Reigns, who returned at SummerSlam, terrorized the new Tribal Chief and his faction single-handedly on SmackDown until he crossed paths with The Samoan Werewolf. The latter's arrival immediately balanced the two sides of the rivalry.

This week's episode of SmackDown will see Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga put their WWE Tag Team Championships on the line against The Street Profits, marking their first title defense since winning the gold. This match could be the main event of the show, and the remaining members of The Bloodline will likely interfere to help keep the titles within the faction.

However, Roman Reigns could use this opportunity to orchestrate revenge. His interference could help The Street Profits pin Jacob Fatu in the middle of the squared circle to facilitate a shocking title change. No one would expect the most dominant member of the rogue faction to fall, but it would set up a massive personal feud between him and The OTC.

Former champion to return and attack The Bloodline on WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns was truly outnumbered by Solo Sikoa-run Bloodline on SmackDown last week, and the new Tribal Chief ended up standing tall amidst resounding boos from fans. This humiliation may force Reigns to take time off and regroup before he creates the perfect plan to reclaim his seat The Head of the Table.

In his absence, Jimmy Uso could make a surprise return on WWE SmackDown, costing The Bloodline the tag title match this week. He was the first victim of Solo's Tribal Chief aspirations and was brutally attacked after his WrestleMania loss against Jey Uso. Jimmy would return with a vengeance against his brother and may take on the faction to set up his potential reunion with Roman Reigns.

Edited by Gurjyot Singh Dadial
