Jade Cargill to debut on The Grayson Waller Effect? Former women's champion may crash the party

Jade Cargill recently became the first major female AEW star to make the jump to WWE, as she recently signed a multi-year contract with the Stamford-based promotion. There is already a lot of buzz regarding the potential plans for the former champion in WWE. However, one of Grayson Waller's recent tweets has teased the possibility of a clash between Bianca Belair and Cargill.

Cargill could make her appearance on The Grayson Waller Effect. During the segment, Bianca Belair might confront the former AEW star. The EST of WWE is currently not involved in a significant feud on the blue brand. Hence, a program pitting Belair against the debuting star might make sense. Moreover, fans have wanted to see the two square off since rumors of Cargill's signing surfaced online.

The potential angle could help the company successfully execute Bianca Belair's heel turn, which was teased a few months back. A feud between The EST and Jade Cargill could also eventually lead to the former joining Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits in their villainous faction.

It will be interesting to see how the company will use Cargill upon her arrival in the Stamford-based promotion. If she indeed kickstarts a rivalry with Belair upon her debut, it could lead to a WrestleMania-worthy bout between the two megastars.

Jade Cargill wants fans to keep supporting her ahead of WWE debut

Fans are thrilled and excited about Cargill's first appearance in WWE. She recently took to her Twitter account and urged fans to maintain the hype around her imminent debut.

"My fans are amazing. Show out thennnnn," Cargill posted.

You can view her tweet below:

Jade Cargill's last match in AEW took place on September 13, 2023, when she faced Kris Statlander in a TBS Title match. Unfortunately for her, she suffered a loss in her final bout in the Tony Khan-led promotion. Regardless, the WWE star had a remarkable run in the All Elite Wrestling promotion, suffering only two losses in singles matches.

She remained undefeated as the TBS Champion until the Double or Nothing event in May 2023. It will be interesting to see whether Cargill's domination will continue in WWE. Upon her debut, she could continue elevating the women's division alongside top names like Becky Lynch, Rhea Ripley, Bayley, and Charlotte Flair.

