Jade Cargill to get replaced in the Queen of the Ring tournament on SmackDown due to injury? Exploring the possibility

Jade Cargill is set to face Roxanne Perez next Monday on WWE RAW in the semifinals of the Queen of the Ring Tournament. But what if Cargill gets replaced this Friday on SmackDown because of an injury? Let's explore the possibility.

To qualify for the semifinals, Cargill defeated Michin, Nia Jax, and Piper Niven in the first-round Fatal Four-Way match. She'll be the favorite to beat Perez and advance to the final due to her size and strength advantage. However, there's a way to take her out on Friday.

Naomi has been making Cargill's life hell since attacking her in the parking lot in November. Winning the Money in the Bank contract probably felt good, but Naomi's current character takes things too far. She's unlikely to be satisfied with Cargill, given her spot in the Queen of the Ring Tournament, so attacking her and taking her out of contention should be the cherry on top.

If Jade Cargill gets taken out, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis could replace her with Charlotte Flair. Out of all the stars on the brand, The Queen came closest to winning her Fatal Four-Way match. Alba Fyre tapped out late, right after Alexa Bliss pinned Candice LeRae.

Of course, it could backfire for Naomi, with Aldis' history of making things even. The GM could book Naomi vs. Jade at Evolution, which opens up more possibilities heading into SummerSlam and the remaining premium live events of 2025.

Jade Cargill to appear in Hollywood film alongside Jonathan Majors

Another reason why Jade Cargill could get taken out or written off television is her upcoming project in Hollywood. Deadline reported that Cargill has been cast in the film True Threat alongside former Marvel Cinematic Universe star Jonathan Majors.

Cargill will reportedly play one of the antagonists for the film, a member of a gang that killed the son of Majors' character. Production will start in the fall, so in one way or another, Jade will likely be off television.

It will be interesting to see if Jade finally gets a singles push and wins the Queen of the Ring Tournament. This year's QOTR winner will earn a title match against their brand's world champion at SummerSlam.

