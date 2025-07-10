Jade Cargill to lose at WWE Evolution due to a legend's return after 28 months? Exploring the chances

Jade Cargill is set to face Naomi in a high-voltage showdown at Evolution this weekend, and it will be a No Holds Barred Match. Both superstars are in a must-win situation to establish their dominance on the roster ahead of SummerSlam. However, The Storm might face a massive setback in this bout after a legend makes a shocking return to help The Glow.
Tamina could make her comeback to WWE at Evolution this weekend. Her last WWE TV appearance was on an episode of Main Event that aired on March 3, 2023. She has been away from WWE since then. However, the 47-year-old is heavily rumored to make her return amid the company's preparations for the all-women's event. She might return to the promotion as Naomi's enforcer.
The Glow recently became Miss Money in the Bank and is on red-hot momentum. But a loss against Jade Cargill at an important event like Evolution would hurt her credibility. There is no doubt that The Storm is too big a threat for Naomi to handle on her own. Therefore, she would need a backup to pick up a win against the former AEW star.
Tamina could be that trump card for Naomi to defeat Jade Cargill at Evolution. She could return and join Miss Money in the Bank as her 'Enforcer' in WWE. Because Naomi and Tamina are real-life Bloodline members, their alliance could make perfect sense on SmackDown. They also have a history, dating back to their time in Team B.A.D.
Besides, Jade Cargill is WWE's top star, and a clear loss against Naomi could affect her credibility as well. As a result, a controversial finish involving the return of a veteran like Tamina could be an ideal ending for her match at Evolution.
Tamina has been part of WWE since 2010 and is a legend of the business. She has worked with several top names over the years, like The Usos, AJ Lee, Nia Jax, and Natalya.
Jade Cargill to continue her feud with Naomi after Evolution?
If Jade Cargill suffers a loss against Naomi at Evolution, it could open the door for another match between the two down the line. Besides, considering the potential return of Tamina during their match on Sunday, it could put The Storm straight into a war against the former Team B.A.D. members on SmackDown.
Cargill became the Queen of the Ring at Night of Champions and is set to challenge for the WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam. However, she could also continue her rivalry with Naomi simultaneously on SmackDown. Triple H has a pattern of putting superstars in multiple feuds at the same time.
Jade Cargill's feud with Miss Money in the Bank could lead to an interesting storyline on SmackDown. Naomi and her Enforcer could continue to make Big Jade's life miserable ahead of SummerSlam. The creative team could showcase her as the underdog leading into SummerSlam.
This is all speculation at the moment. It will be interesting to see what unfolds at Evolution this weekend, as it will play a key role in shedding light on what is to come.